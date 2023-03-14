Recent uptick might appease Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC) institutional owners after losing 16% over the past year

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Arecor Therapeutics' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Insiders own 16% of Arecor Therapeutics

Every investor in Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 31% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

After a year of 16% losses, last week’s 13% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a likely sign that returns might start trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Arecor Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arecor Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Arecor Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Arecor Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Arecor Therapeutics. Bgf Investment Management Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. Unilever PLC is the second largest shareholder owning 9.6% of common stock, and Calculus Capital Limited holds about 7.9% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Sarah Howell is the owner of 2.8% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Arecor Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Arecor Therapeutics plc. Insiders have a UK£13m stake in this UK£83m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 31%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 9.6% of Arecor Therapeutics. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Arecor Therapeutics you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

