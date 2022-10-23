Recent uptick might appease Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) institutional owners after losing 4.3% over the past year

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors would appreciate the 11% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 4.3%.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Destination XL Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Destination XL Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Destination XL Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Destination XL Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 22% of Destination XL Group. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is AWM Investment Company Inc, with ownership of 16%. Seymour Holtzman is the second largest shareholder owning 6.7% of common stock, and Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP holds about 5.6% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Harvey Kanter directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Destination XL Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Destination XL Group, Inc.. Insiders own US$52m worth of shares in the US$384m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Destination XL Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

