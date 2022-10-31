Recent uptick might appease Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) institutional owners after losing 17% over the past year

A look at the shareholders of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 79% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors would appreciate the 8.1% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 17%.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Standard Motor Products.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Standard Motor Products?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Standard Motor Products already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Standard Motor Products, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Standard Motor Products. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Royce & Associates, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 6.8% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 6.3% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Eric Sills, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Standard Motor Products

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Standard Motor Products, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$826m, and insiders have US$83m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Standard Motor Products. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

