Recent vandalism at new senior center in Akron sparks concern about anti-Asian hate

Ajino Wah, site manager for a new senior center planned for Akron's immigrant and refugee community, picked up the rock and twirled it in his hand, turning his head and nodding toward the dumpster across the street.

"He just went behind there, picked this up, and came back and threw it through this glass door," Wah said.

Footage showed a shirtless male in his 40s or 50s hurling this rock through the door, the latest in a series of criminal acts against the defunct facility.

The former Asian Services in Action Inc. (ASIA Inc.) facility on Carroll Street and future home of the Jin Huo Community Senior Center was vandalized recently, the second destructive act to occur within the span of a month. The facility also has been targeted by thieves twice since January.

In the most recent incident, rocks thrown through the front door left behind a sea of glass shards. This happened just a month after the glass was replaced, having been boarded up since a March 2021 act of vandalism that previously destroyed the glass door.

"It's a shame that after all this time waiting for the building to be refurbished and finally fixing the front door glass, someone had to come along and destroy what we are trying to make beautiful for the seniors," Wah said.

Last month, cables in the basement were destroyed, with copper stolen presumably to be used to sell for scrap. This is the second time in a span of six months that such an act has occurred, according to May Chen, ASIA Inc.'s co-founder.

A backpack with drug paraphernalia was found last month near this vandalism site , according to officials.

Repair costs for the January incident reached upward of $70,000, officials said.

A police report for the incident was filed. Akron police could not be reached for comment.

Site to house new senior center for Akron's refugee and immigrant community

The vacant space in Akron's Middlebury neighborhood soon will become the Jin Huo Community Senior Center, a program affiliated with ASIA Inc.

Asian Americans 60 and older can participate in the Lucky Seniors Program, with the goal of improving both mental and physical health through different social and educational activities, according to the ASIA Inc. website.

The center will have an open house Sept. 29 and will become fully operational shortly after.

"We envision this space a safe haven for the immigrants and refugees that reside in Northeast Ohio," Chen said. "We want to contribute to the well-being of not only the seniors that participate in this program but the Middlebury neighborhood as a whole."

The center's intention of being a safe space for older residents has some officials worried, with this act of vandalism coinciding with the recent rise of anti-Asian racism and xenophobia amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASIA Inc. CEO: It's unclear if vandalism was act of anti-Asian hate

"We understand that some COVID-19-era anti-Asian bias undoubtedly exists, and while we can't be sure if this act of vandalism was anti-Asian, we just don't want the refugees to have to be wary of coming to this neighborhood," said Elaine Tso, the chief executive officer of ASIA Inc.

"At the same time, this is a community that is overjoyed that they can be with each other; that they're culturally supported and appreciated, and we believe their need to congregate will overcome any fear of crime in the area," Tso said.

The March 2021 Atlanta shooting that left six Asian women dead is only one example of the anti-Asian bias that has become so prevalent since the beginning of the pandemic. Over 11,000 incidents of Asian discrimination from March 2020 to March 2022 have been reported, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

ASIA Inc., which strives to support the Asian immigrant and refugee community in Northeast Ohio, is located at 370 E. Market St. To learn more about ASIA Inc., visit www.asiaohio.org.

