Recent Watertown Police activity

Nov. 12—WATERTOWN — Devin D. Hutchins, 22, of Emerson Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.

According to police records, Mr. Hutchins allegedly disobeyed a stay away order of protection when he was around a protected 16-year-old female outside his Emerson Street residence.

Mr. Hutchins was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment at CAP Court on Friday.

Jarred M. Papin, 18, with no listed address was charged by city police on Friday when police executed a warrant.

Mr. Papin was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court.