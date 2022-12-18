Recent Watertown Police activity

Dec. 18—WATERTOWN — Jaiden L. Kerr, 19, of Phelps Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree burglary, a felony, resisting arrest, and second-degree harassment.

According to police records, Mr. Kerr allegedly tackled the victim through their doorway near a three month old. He also allegedly bit the victim's hand which caused superficial cuts and bruises to one of their fingers.

He also allegedly pulled his arms away from an officer and attempted to leave the room after being told he was under arrest.

Mr. Kerr was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.

Robert H. Sauve, 64, of Chestnut Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with a noise complaint.

Mr. Sauve was processed and issued a municipal code violation answerable to City of Watertown Court on Jan. 4.