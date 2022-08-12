Recently adopted dog King is missing as adopter faces abuse charges

A dog adopted by a suspect in another dog's death is missing, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The dog is named King and investigators are not sure if it is in danger, according to IMPD.

King was adopted by Clifford Massey from Indianapolis Animal Care Services on July 28, investigators say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Massey on Thursday in connection with the abuse death of a different dog, Deron. Deron was adopted from Indianapolis Animal Care Services by someone who was at the shelter with Massey on July 28, according to investigators.

Massey was charged with torturing or mutilating an animal and obstruction of justice in connection with the abuse death of Deron, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Deron's adopter and two others also were charged.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of King is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

