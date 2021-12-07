Recently executed Mississippi inmate's letter could lead to discovery of Pontotoc woman missing since 2007

Dec. 6—PONTOTOC — Authorities hope a letter from dead man will lead them to the body of a Pontotoc County woman who had been missing for 14 years.

Shortly before he was executed by the state of Mississippi, last month, David Cox confessed to killing his sister-in-law Felecia Cox, who has been missing since July 2007. In a letter left with his state-appointed attorneys, he detailed where her body could be found. Authorities hope that information will lead them to her body.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, District Attorney John Weddle said the letter included a confession and detailed information about the possible location of Felecia Cox's body.

"The location of the remains is not a foregone conclusion," Weddle said. "We are not disclosing the alleged location at this point."

Over the last 14 years, the land has seen some changes. Officials would not say if there has been construction in the area that could hamper the search.

"We were able to locate satellite imagery of the area from 2007," Weddle said. "Hopefully, that will help in the location of the body."

Experts in archeology and anthropology from Mississippi State University have been brought in to assist in the search. They will use ground penetrating radar to search the area mentioned in the letter.

Once the body is found, the remains will be sent to the state crime lab in Pearl to confirm that it is, in fact, Felecia Cox.

"Maybe we can finally get some closure on this," said Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask.

Felecia Cox went missing in July 2007. According to reports at the time, David Cox was the last person to see her alive. Her car was found abandoned just outside the Pontotoc city limits with her purse and medication inside. Family said she kept her medicine with her at all times.

David Cox had long been a suspect in the disappearance. Investigators with the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office reached out to him in August, trying to get any information about Felecia Cox. He refused to talk.

Felecia Cox's daughter attended the press conference but chose not to speak. Amber Miskelly had just turned 18 when her 40-year-old mother disappeared.

Three years after Felecia Cox went missing, David Cox shot his way into the Sherman residence where his estranged wife, Kim Cox, was staying with her daughter and their two sons. He shot Kim Cox and sexually assaulted his step-daughter in front of the dying woman during a seven-hour standoff with police.

In 2012, David Cox pleaded guilty to capital murder and seven other felonies and was sentenced to death. In 2018, he asked the courts to let him waive all appeals and proceed with his execution.

In April, Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith declared Cox competent and allowed him to waive his appeals. The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed that decision in late October and set the Nov. 17 execution date. It was the state's first execution in a decade.

Cox's letter was dated Oct. 26, the week after the Supreme Court set the execution. In addition to the confession and location of the body, Cox also waived his attorney-client privilege after his death.

Two days after his execution, attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel hand-delivered the letter to Weddle's office.

The letter did not offer any details about the actual killing or the circumstances that led up to Felecia Cox's death. In the letter, David Cox said he alone was responsible for her death.

It is believed that David Cox refused to discuss Felecia Cox or the whereabouts of her body in his final days to prevent the execution from being delayed. If he would have come forward with information, the courts might have stayed the execution while authorities searched for the body.