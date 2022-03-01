A recently hired Keys deputy was arrested after biting her ex-boyfriend, cops say

A recently hired Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Sunday in Miami-Dade County and charged with battery after biting her ex-boyfriend, according to authorities.

Takila Johnson, a 31-year-old deputy who was hired on Feb. 4, bit her ex-boyfriend while off-duty at 10 a.m. on the 17900 block of SW 97th Avenue in Miami, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday, citing the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Johnson was released and a stay-away order was issued against her on Monday, court records show.

“I was disappointed to hear of this matter and it will be fully investigated,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in the statement. “Whenever something significant happens, even off-duty in another county, regarding the Sheriff’s Office, I want you to hear it from me first,” he added.

Johnson is currently employed pending criminal and internal affairs investigations, said Adam Linhardt, a spokesperson of the sheriff’s office. Citing the internal affairs investigation, he declined to say whether Johnson was suspended or placed on desk duty.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information.

Johnson could not immediately be reached for comment. Her next court hearing is scheduled for March 23, court records show.