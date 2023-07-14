Recently hired Whatcom County deputy arrested, accused of rape, unlawful imprisonment

A recently hired Whatcom County deputy was arrested Wednesday, after an investigation into allegations of criminal activity, according to a media release from The Mount Vernon Police Department.

On Monday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Mount Vernon Police Department about opening a criminal investigation into one of their deputies, Austin Case.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office LinkedIn page, Case was sworn in as a deputy in January.

At the time of the criminal investigation, Case was already under an administrative investigation.

According to the media release, the Mount Vernon Police Department contacted two possible victims and after a search warrant was executed on Case’s home and car, he was arrested on Wednesday.

Case has been charged with third-degree rape, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree extortion, and burglary.

Case was also terminated from the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Case’s Facebook page, he was a graduate of Sehome High School in Bellingham in 2018.