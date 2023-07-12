Recently hired Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy fired, arrested for alleged rape, extortion

A recently hired Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired from his position and arrested on suspicion of rape, extortion and assault, the Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

Deputy Austin Michael Case was fired from the sheriff’s office Wednesday, July 12, after it was determined that he “did not meet Sheriff’s Office expectations,” the release states.

Case was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office the same day after he was fired. He was then booked into the Whatcom County Jail, according to the release.

Case was booked into the downtown Whatcom jail shortly after 3:30 p.m. on suspicion of third-degree rape, first-degree extortion, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, according to jail records and the press release.

“There is no indication at this point that any of the crimes alleged occurred at a time when Mr. Case was on duty with the Sheriff’s Office,” the release states.

Details of the criminal allegations were not immediately made public. Formal charges are pending.

Internal affairs investigation

On June 29, the sheriff’s office was notified about social media conversations that caused concerns regarding Case’s adherence to the expectations for sheriff’s office employees, according to the release.

Case was placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation was started the same day. The internal investigation is expected to determine whether Case violated any rules or regulations governing sheriff’s office employees, the release states.

The internal affairs investigation is ongoing.

Once the internal affairs investigation is complete, the findings will be reported to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. The commission is responsible for certifying and decertifying Washington state law enforcement officers who violate the commission’s rules and/or state law.

During the internal affairs investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined that some of the allegations against Case could constitute crimes.

The sheriff’s office requested the Skagit and Island County Mutual Aid Response Team, or SMART, conduct a criminal investigation into the allegations against Case. SMART is a conglomeration of law enforcement agencies from Skagit and Island counties with specialized investigative skills, according to the press release.

It is general practice for the Sheriff’s Office to request that an outside law enforcement agency investigate allegations of criminal conduct against sheriff’s office employees.

The criminal investigation into Case by SMART is continuing, according to the release.

Newly hired

Case was hired by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 15.

Shortly after, Case attended and completed the 720-hour Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien. He was then assigned to a field training officer and continued his training.

Case was required to complete a 15-month probation period during which “his performance and ascription to the values of the organization were evaluated at least daily,” the press release states. All new law enforcement employees are required to complete the 15-month probation period.

While Case was employed as a deputy, he was “always under the direct supervision of a field training officer and never was released to perform law enforcement duties independently of the direct control of an experienced and specially trained field training deputy,” according to the release.