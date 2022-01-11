Recently installed East Hartford street camera helps nab 15-year-old in fatal shooting, police say

East Hartford police arrested a 15-year-old Hartford boy Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of another teenager on Sunday.

The suspect was charged with manslaughter and was being held in state custody, police spokesman Lt. Josh Litwin said.

The 17-year-old victim was found unresponsive on the ground at about 2:45 p.m. in the area of 25 Westbrook St.

The recently installed street surveillance camera system that feeds into a new police intelligence center provided “valuable evidence” in the case, Litwin said. The $570,000 system is designed to monitor crime hot spots.

East Hartford detectives, in cooperation with the State’s Attorney’s Office, are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640, or the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com