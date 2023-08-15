Recentspikein Hartford gun violence pushes homicides to 28 this year

Aug. 15—"We didn't start off that way," Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Friday.

"These attacks that we're seeing are up close and personal for the most part. These are situations that at one time would have been a fistfight or an argument, now its going right to gunfire," he said.

Last year ended with 39 homicides in the city, the most since 2003, when a nursing home arson killed 16 people, boosting the year-end total to 44, according to police statistics. The only year with more homicides in the past 30 was 1994 when, at the height of gang wars, 55 people were killed, police said.

The latest homicide occurred Monday evening in the area of Lyme Street, according to police. First responders located a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have not identified the victim yet.

Mayor Luke Bronin said Monday that the recent spike in violence has caused feelings of anger and frustration in the city. Each homicide is traumatic for the victim's family and friends, he said, and its traumatic for the community as well.

Jacquelyn Santiago Nazario, who leads the organization COMPASS Youth Collaborative, said, "Anytime theres an incidence of violence in the city of Hartford, it's like a ripple effect that just goes throughout all of our communities, and so all of the youth that we work with feel it one way or another."

The group works with youth at the center of the violence, so the recent spike in violence means the mentors, called peacebuilders, are hyper-vigilant.

"Were listening and keeping track of any talk about retaliation or conflicts in the community that we would try to mediate before they escalate," Santiago Nazario said.

"We're making sure that those kids who feel hurt are transforming those thoughts, being able to talk about those with a peacebuilder, and making sure that doesn't result in anybody wanting to retaliate," she said.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the homicides, with particular focus on what they've called four extremely dangerous suspects responsible for the killings of 39-year-old West Hartford resident Jonathan Roseboro and 34-year-old Jose Valdes in the Parkville neighborhood early Friday.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief Jason Thody said recently that identifying and arresting the suspects, who were seen on video wearing black clothing with white shoes, is a priority.

As part of that effort, police released photographs and the vehicle they were driving, a silver Audi with a sunroof and heavily tinted windows.

"This is an all hands on deck effort for our police department and for all of our partners at the federal and state level," Bronin said.

According to officials, the suspects were also responsible for targeted shots fired incidents in the three nights before the double homicide in the Parkville neighborhood.

Bronin said that typically when using the phrase "targeted," officials mean they understand the motive behind the shootings, such as drug involvement or a certain group. That's not the case this time, he said.

"What is clear is these individuals in each of these incidents are attempting to murder people, and they are working together, shooting an enormous volume of rounds, and as you saw last night, they shot at two individuals and killed them," Bronin said.