Receptor Life Sciences Receives Schedule I Research License from U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Receptor Life Sciences announced today that the Company was granted a Schedule I research license from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).



The license is a federal requirement for any scientific or medical personnel who intend to study, prescribe, or otherwise work with Schedule I controlled substances. Under the license, Receptor will research the application of its drug delivery technologies to selected Schedule 1 drugs. This work is ultimately directed to development of prescription therapies to treat a variety of central nervous system disorders.

“This license is an exciting milestone on our path to identifying safe and effective therapies,” said Greg Wesner, CEO, Receptor Life Sciences. “We’re proud to be a leader in the research and development of cannabinoid prescription medications to treat central nervous system disease.”

About Receptor Life Sciences

Receptor Life Sciences is a biotechnology company integrating proven drug delivery technologies and cannabinoid drug candidates to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of selected central nervous system diseases.

The delivery technologies are validated by their use in FDA-approved oral and inhaled prescription drug products. Receptor’s patented product candidates have the potential to provide prescription treatments for a range of unmet medical needs in central nervous system indications.

More information is at www.ReceptorLife.com.

Contact: David Sheon dsheon@whitecoatstrategies.com 202 422-6999





