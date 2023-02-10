Recession alarm bells are ringing, but (much) less loudly than before

FILE PHOTO: People cycle on a road at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing
·4 min read

(Reuters) - The rapid reopening of China's economy, plunging European gas prices and cooling U.S. inflation suggest a global recession may not be as deep and protracted as feared just weeks ago.

Yes, warning signals are still flashing as last year's surge in inflation and interest rates bites, but a strong rally in world markets suggest optimism is returning.

The International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 global growth outlook and a painful euro area recession that was once seen as all-but-certain is less of a concern. Citi sees a 30% chance of a global recession this year, down from 50% in the second half of last year.

"The earlier worries of a recession being baked into the cake have been dialled back and that is positive for risky assets," said Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire.

Here's what some closely-watched market indicators say about recession risks.

1/ GOLDILOCKS

MSCI's World Stock Index is up 8% so far this year and the risk premium on junk bonds, or sub-investment grade debt, is at its lowest since the second quarter of 2022.

That's propelled by the so-called Goldilocks view that the global economy will cool just enough to quell inflation, but not so much that earnings will collapse.

Corporate earnings are expected to improve from last year's low base as inflation recedes.

Excluding volatile energy companies, MSCI world-listed companies' earnings per share growth is expected to rise to 4.2% this year, from 1.8% expected for 2022, according to Barclays, then to 9.3% in 2024.

But rallying stocks do not mean the world will escape a recession, rather that China's post-COVID economic reopening should limit the downturn. MSCI's index is still down 14% from its January 2022 peak.

Stocks march higher on 'Goldilocks' view https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/znvnbkqgkvl/chart.png

2/ LAYOFFS

Some of the world's largest companies including Meta, IBM and Amazon are cutting thousands of jobs.

But many of the layoffs are from beaten down tech firms that hired aggressively during the pandemic, Goldman Sachs economist Ronnie Walker notes.

"These characteristics suggest that the companies conducting layoffs are not representative of the broader economy," Walker said.

Indeed, U.S. jobs growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit its lowest in more than 53 years. Job creation in 2022 was also much stronger than previously estimated, prompting hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell.

Tech sector leads January layoffs https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgvobkydjpd/MicrosoftTeams-image%20(6).png

3/ DR. COPPER

Dubbed "Dr Copper" for its track record as a boom-bust indicator, the metal is up around 8% this year to around $9,005 a tonne as China's economy re-opens.

Copper has also seen its price ratio to gold rise sharply from January's three-month lows. If investors buy copper and dump gold, they are not too alarmed about the outlook.

But copper prices have pulled back recently, reflecting some caution as investors reassess expectations for the speed and scale of China's rebound.

Dr. Copper https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egvbyabggpq/copper.png

4/ HARD DATA, SOFT DATA

Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in January and Chinese growth has slowed less than expected.

Global data is delivering positive surprises at the highest rate since May, Citi's index shows

Most economists still expect a U.S. recession, but businesses and some banks have cut the probability of one.

Others note that future growth indicators such as manufacturing activity, housing market data and consumer confidence remain bleak.

"A lot of leading indicators and surveys look quite abysmal at face value, although many of them are stabilizing or even bouncing back," said Patrick Saner, head of macro strategy at Swiss Re. "In the context of inflation, though, core services is what matters and that is underpinned by a still very strong labor market that isn't showing many signs of slowing."

Global business activity perks up https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-ECONOMY/PMI/mopaklbolpa/chart.png

5/ OUTLIER

Not everyone shares the rosy view, with bond markets still braced for recession.

U.S., German and other government bond yield curves are deeply inverted, meaning short-dated borrowing costs are much higher than long-dated ones.

Historically, that's been a reliable sign that recession is coming. Both the two-year/10-year and the three-month/10-year yield curves are at their most inverted since the early 1980s.

Traders, meanwhile, bet the Fed will hike rates to 5%-5.25% then deliver at least one rate cut by year-end.

And economists polled by Reuters forecast global growth would barely clear 2% this year, a level associated with significant downturns historically, and flagged the risk that it could be even slower.

Fed alert Fed alert https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/dwpkdejxqvm/chart.png

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Naomi Rovnick, Chiara Elisei, Dhara Ranasinghe, Samuel Indyk; Compiled by Yoruk Bahceli; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Sterling Foreign Stocks With Terrible Ticker Symbols

    Terrible ticker symbols hide some sterling international stocks that are worth a hard look. Consider German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz Group (ticker: MBGYY ), which trades at just 6.3 times 2023 earning. Or gaming company Nintendo ( NYDOY ), which is selling for 14.3 times earnings.

  • Analysis: Bayer's new CEO has a full in-tray as investors push for change

    Bayer's incoming CEO is inheriting a full in-tray from his predecessor: Thousands of lawsuits claiming its weedkiller causes cancer, an underwhelming drug development pipeline and disgruntled investors looking for major change. Top investors, including mutual funds group Deka, are among those to have complained that Bayer's sagging shares have been burdened by a lack of trust in the company's leadership, with others reckoning one easy fix would be to separate the healthcare and agricultural businesses. Bayer on Wednesday named long-time Roche executive Bill Anderson for the top job after months of shareholder pressure to remove embattled CEO Werner Baumann, who had previously said he would hold on until the end of his current term in April 2024.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Undulate

    Natural gas markets have gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to undulate around the $2.45 region.

  • U.S. diesel prices drop as Europe's ban on Russian imports begins

    U.S. diesel prices have dropped this month and could go lower, analysts said, an unexpected swoon that coincided with the start of a British and European Union ban on Russian fuel imports. The falling demand behind the price drop has allowed the United States to rebuild stocks, especially along the East Coast where scarce supplies six months ago raised prospects of curbs on U.S. exports. Lower prices could ease inflation worries that have occupied investors.

  • South African President Declares State of Disaster Over Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster to enable the government to accelerate its response to an ongoing energy crisis, and said he’ll appoint a minister in his office who will focus on boosting the power supply.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramChina Balloon H

  • Crypto Exchange Kraken Ends Staking Program in $30 Million SEC Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Kraken will pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it broke the agency’s rules with its cryptoasset staking products and will discontinue them in the US as part of the agreement with the regulator.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramChina Balloon Had Wes

  • Bitcoin’s 2023 Bounce Is Fizzling as SEC Turns Up Heat on Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s new-year rebound has hit the buffers, hampered by a crypto crackdown in the US and fears that higher-for-longer interest rates will sap investor appetite for speculative assets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers T

  • Why Google's AI rollout cost shareholders more than $100 billion

    Google unveiled its latest AI-focused product features on Wednesday, but concerns over the innovations actually unveiled have seen billions come off the company's market value.

  • IRS tells taxpayers in 22 states to hold off on tax filing

    Tax agency said it is trying to determine whether tax rebates, issued in many states last year, count as income.

  • Twitter Explodes Over Lauren Boebert's Clueless State Of The Union Tweet

    The Colorado Republican appeared to forget who was president in 2020.

  • Coinbase CEO Warns of ‘Staking’ Crackdown. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that he was aware of rumors that the SEC wanted to stop crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.

  • Inflation has a 75% chance of rebounding or staying high, and the Fed could crush the economy in its attempt to fight it, Mohamed El-Erian says

    There's only a 25% chance that inflation will steadily falling from here, according to top economist Mohamed El-Erian.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • New Bill Would Replace Federal Taxes With Flat Sales Tax. Here's What It Could Mean for You

    A proposal by House Republicans would change all of that. Dubbed the FairTax Act of 2023, the bill would replace a variety of federal taxes with a flat sales tax. Notable exceptions to the sales tax include the sale of used property, and business or investment purchases.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • A new 20% tax makes it more expensive to move money out of India

    India’s steep new tax on funds remitted out of the country may be aimed at rich tax avoiders⁠—but it will also end up hurting less wealthy families with relatives overseas.

  • Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?

    On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...

  • Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes

    Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.