Stocks, US Futures Steady Before Crucial CPI Data: Markets Wrap

Stocks, US Futures Steady Before Crucial CPI Data: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia edged up Wednesday and oil held losses in cautious trading shaped by a dimming economic outlook and the countdown to US data that may show inflation hit a fresh four-decade high.

Most Read from Bloomberg

MSCI Inc.’s regional share gauge made modest gains amid a climb in Japan and mixed performance in China and Hong Kong. US futures wavered and European contracts retreated after a near-1% Wall Street drop led by tech and energy.

In Taiwan, stocks rallied after authorities pledged to prop up domestic shares for the first time since the the early days of the pandemic.

Treasuries were steady and a key part of the yield curve remains inverted, a potential signal of recession ahead. The 10-year yield at one point Tuesday was 12.4 basis points below the 2-year rate, a level unseen since 2007.

Rapidly tightening monetary policy in the US and elsewhere to fight price pressures is fueling worries about growth and leaving markets nervous. South Korea became the latest nation to hike interest rates further.

Oil held a tumble to about $95 a barrel. The dollar was at the highest level since March 2020. The euro remained in sight of parity with the greenback for the first time in two decades. Bitcoin slipped toward $19,000.

Economists project US inflation likely hit a pandemic peak in June that will keep the Federal Reserve geared for another big interest-rate hike. The consumer-price index probably rose 8.8% from a year earlier, the largest jump since 1981, according to a Bloomberg survey ahead of the release Wednesday.

“This is widely expected to be a really strong print,” Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “Even if it is not, I don’t think that changes the Fed’s perspective in a couple of weeks. We won’t have enough evidence that inflation is convincingly turning over.”

The International Monetary Fund cut its growth projections for the US economy and warned that a broad-based surge in inflation poses “systemic risks” to both the country and the global economy.

Traders are also on tenterhooks for the latest corporate earnings and monitoring for a brewing energy crisis in Europe if Russia cuts off gas supplies in the fallout from its invasion of Ukraine.

What to watch this week:

  • Earnings due from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo

  • New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

  • US CPI data, Wednesday

  • Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

  • US PPI, jobless claims, Thursday

  • China GDP, Friday

  • US business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire manufacturing, retail sales, Friday

  • G-20 finance ministers, central bankers meet in Bali, from Friday

  • Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

Will the eurozone avoid a recession or a debt crisis? How will the euro and stocks perform in the next six months? Share your views and participate in the latest MLIV Pulse survey. It only takes a minute, so please click here anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite index was little changed

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.3%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures lost 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.0028, down 0.1%

  • The Japanese yen was at 137.13 per dollar, down 0.2%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7370 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at about 2.97%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 3.39%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.41 a barrel, down 0.5%

  • Gold was at $1,727.30 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • VinFast Says It’s Signed Banks to Raise $4 Billion for US Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast said it has signed agreements with banks to raise at least $4 billion globally to fund its planned North Carolina EV factory and US rollout, according to a statement.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapWHO Chief Warns of Rising Infections, Deaths From New Covid Wa

  • Stocks slide as companies begin reporting earnings

    Stocks shed early gains and ended broadly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors brace for a big week of news on inflation and company earnings.

  • Sequoia’s Vaunted Strategy Feels the Pain of Tech Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital has long billed itself to founders as a venture firm that often holds onto shares in portfolio companies well after they debut on public markets. The strategy works in boom times, but for now, Sequoia is feeling a pain familiar to many public equity investors.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Market

  • Japan business mood subdued on chip shortage, raw material costs - Reuters Tankan

    Confidence at Japanese manufacturers in July was subdued, a Reuters poll showed, reflecting pressure from a problematic chip shortage, China's heavy pandemic response and a weak yen that is making imported materials increasingly expensive. The Reuters Tankan - which closely tracks the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey - showed both manufacturers' and service-sector morale only improving modestly over the next three months. The subdued sentiment adds to a recent mixed batch of data that underlines the economy's difficulty to stage a robust recovery, and shows that companies struggled to benefit from improving demand, particularly at home.

  • S.Korea's central bank joins peers in historic half-point rate hike

    South Korea's central bank on Wednesday delivered a historic half-point interest rate hike to wrest control of inflation running at the fastest pace in 24 years. The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%, the biggest increase since the bank adopted the current policy system in 1999, as pressure mounts for policymakers to act faster. Twenty-seven of 32 analysts expected the bank to go for an unprecedented half-point hike in a Reuters poll, while the remaining five expected a quarter-point hike.

  • JPMorgan Gold Desk ‘Spoofing’ Cheated Market, Ex-Trader Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s gold trading and sales team was so focused on making money that they scammed the market for years with so-called spoofing trades, according to a former colleague who testified at the trial of three former bank employees charged with fraud.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapWHO Chie

  • Investors have weathered a big chunk of the bear market already, but stocks could still fall further, Goldman Sachs global stock chief says

    "Typically, in these kinds of bear markets, most equities fall for about 30%. We are not at that level yet, but we are getting towards it," he said.

  • Stocks Market Mixed As Earnings Season Begins; Investors Look Ahead To Wednesday Inflation Data

    The stock market was mixed Tuesday morning as earnings season began and investors kept a close eye on inflation.

  • Celsius Repays $113 Million of Loans as Crypto Lender Fights Insolvency

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender Celsius Network repaid more loans Monday, as the company continues to battle insolvency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts Following Surge in StaffingIn the past day, Celsius repaid about $78.1 million worth of USDC stablecoin to lending platform Aa

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The US Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Microsoft Isn’t Immune to a Potential Recession, Morgan Stanley Warns

    Analyst Keith Weiss says Microsoft's consumer-facing businesses are likely to slow in a downturn. He remains long-term bullish.

  • Twitter Hits Back at Musk, Suing to Force $44 Billion Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. sued Elon Musk over his abandoned $44 billion takeover bid, accusing the billionaire of having buyer’s remorse after his fortune declined.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapWHO Chief Warns of Rising Infections, Deaths From New Covid WaveLawyers for Twitter told a Delaware judge that the worl

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street slides at close as worries mount ahead of CPI report

    Wall Street ended in negative territory on Tuesday as growing signs of recession kept buyers out of the equities market ahead of inflation data. While all three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed between modest gains and losses earlier in the session, they turned sharply lower late in the day as Wednesday's Consumer Prices report from the Labor Department drew near, with big bank earnings looming later in the week.

  • Walmart agrees to order 4,500 Canoo EVs for last-mile delivery

    Walmart said Tuesday it signed an agreement to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Canoo, the electric vehicle startup-turned-SPAC that last quarter warned it may not have enough money to stay in business. Canoo wouldn't share the financial terms of the deal. Under the agreement, Walmart has an option to buy 10,000 units.

  • Here's What Computershare Limited's (ASX:CPU) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls Computershare Limited ( ASX:CPU ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.