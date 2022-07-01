Recession Fears Bolster Treasuries, Short-End Yields Plunge

Garfield Reynolds and Michael MacKenzie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries extended their surge Friday as new data on US manufacturing added fuel to concern that Federal Reserve rate hikes will lead to a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark yields slumped across the curve, with those in the belly and the short-end leading the way and the five-year rate at one stage plummeting by more than a quarter of a percentage point to 2.78%. The widely watched 5-to-30-year yield curve differential steepened by more than 10 basis points on the day.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing gauge fell more than expected in May to 53, while new orders and employment dropped below a reading of 50, entering contraction territory.

The final US data release before the Independence Day long weekend, fanned mounting recession concerns that has driven traders to price in rate cuts next year after the Fed’s tightening peaks next March.

The latest leg of the global bond-market rally came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the risk of harm to the economy from higher rates was less important than restoring price stability.

Traders continue to expect another 75-basis-point rate increase as the most likely outcome for the Fed’s next scheduled meeting in July, but the odds have lessened and bets on a peak have been pulled back to March 2023. The fed funds benchmark is now seen maxing out below 3.40% in the first quarter of 2023, based on swaps pricing.

The prospects for a US recession were enhanced Thursday after figures showed personal spending for May rose 0.2%, half the expected increase. The price index for purchases rose 0.6% versus an expected 0.7%, supporting the view that an inflation peak is being established.

Market-implied inflation expectations have been falling steadily along with nominal yields over the past three weeks. Among them, the five-year forward estimate of the five-year expected inflation rate briefly neared 2% earlier on Friday, where it last traded in February before spiking to 2.6% in April. The Fed targets a 2% average inflation rate over time.

The shift in the US bond market to pricing in recession risk is being emulated globally. In Australia, the three-year yield tumbled as much as 21 basis points, just days before its central bank is expected to announce a half-point rate increase, while European yields also dived.

Germany’s two-year bond is on track for its biggest weekly trading range since 2008 as the market rapidly pares bets on rate increase by the European Central Bank. The yield on the security -- the most sensitive to changes in policy expectations -- has more than halved from a high of 1% Tuesday to trade as low as 0.48% Friday. Traders are bracing for around 140 basis points of hikes this year, compared with as many as 190 basis points on June 16, with the repricing being spurred by speculation inflation in the region is showing early signs of cooling.

(Updates pricing.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bond market 'somewhat chill' about inflation effects, macro strategist says

    Jurrien Timmer, Fidelity Investments director of Global Macro, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation expectations in the bond market, the Fed's dual mandate, and the likelihood of a recession.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Weakens to Two-Year Low as Orders Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of US manufacturing activity weakened in June to a two-year low as new orders contracted, restrained by lingering supply constraints and some softening in demand.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantT

  • Wall St begins second-half with losses on growth worries

    Wall Street started the second half of the year on a dull note on Friday as investors worried over the risks to economic growth from the Federal Reserve's resolve to curb rising prices at all costs. As the era of cheap money draws to a close and a cycle of higher interest rates sets in, investors for much of the year have been selling equities, pushing the S&P 500 to close out its worst first six months since 1970 on Thursday. There was more evidence on Friday that rising interest rates was hurting demand in the world's largest economy.

  • Why sentiment in industrial metals has been crumbling

    Industrial metal prices have just seen their biggest quarter of falls in many years, with the market reflecting exposure to China's COVID lockdowns, inflation, rising interest rates and stalled growth. The speed and magnitude of the fall was unexpected and partly reflects the sale of metal such as aluminium and nickel bought in anticipation of supply disruptions to material from Russia, which did not materialise, after it invaded Ukraine. Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) plunged 30% in the second quarter, the largest quarterly loss since the financial crisis in 2008.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 closes the book on its biggest first-half plunge since 1970

    Wall Street ended the session lower on Thursday, crossing the finish line of a grim month and quarter, a dismal coda to the S&P 500's worst first half in more than half a century. All three major U.S. stock indexes finished the month and the second quarter in negative territory, with the S&P 500 notching its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970. The Nasdaq had its largest-ever January-June percentage drop, while the Dow suffered its biggest first-half percentage plunge since 1962.

  • Stock Markets Today - 7/1: Stocks Slide, Treasury Yields Tumble, Following Worst First Half On Wall Street In 50 Years

    Wall Street kicked-off the second half of the year much as it ended the first: focused in the impact inflation will have on growth prospects for the world's biggest economy.

  • My Setup for the Second Half of 2022 Begins With These 13 Stock Picks

    I'm setting up for the next six months with selections in Energy, Staples, Semiconductors, and Aerospace & Defense.

  • Nike's Management Is Optimistic, but Should You Buy the Stock?

    Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 earnings after the market closed on Monday, June 27. The report revealed a surge in inventory levels just as consumer spending is slowing down. The rise in products on hand could prove troubling if Nike needs to discount them to move them off the shelves.

  • Kohl’s calls off sales talks with Franchise Group, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance anchors Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brad Smith discuss news that retailer Kohl's terminated sales talks with Franchise Group and why they think it's the right move.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner stands trial in Russia on drug charge

    The trial against Griner opened Friday in a court near Moscow, where the U.S. basketball star faces 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charges.

  • Kohl’s Tumbles as Strategic Review Process Ends Without Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp.’s board took it off the market after failing to agree on a potential $8 billion sale to Franchise Group Inc., sending the department-store operator’s stock to its biggest drop in two years.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle R

  • Why Ramit Sethi Says Renting Can Be a Better Decision Than Buying

    Ramit Sethi, of I Will Teach You To Be Rich fame, is one of the few popular personal finance gurus to fly in the face of this advice. The housing market, like any other market, fluctuates regularly. For every tale of someone making their fortune in real estate, there's another of a family that lost everything when their home went down in value or needed repairs they couldn't afford.

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • Personal wealth: Side hustles are becoming a necessity amid inflation

    As inflation continues to rise, many people are turning to side hustles to help make ends meet. Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman joins Yahoo Finance on June 21, 2022 and outlines demographic trends, the effect of gender income disparity and more.

  • Electric Vehicle Supply Chains Could Soon Face a New Notable Challenge

    A European Union regulator is considering classifying several key lithium compounds as hazardous materials.

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • Why Goldman is still very cautious on the stock market

    Goldman Sachs is staying risk-off on stocks as the second half of the year kicks off. Here's why.

  • First Mover Americas: It’s Ugly in Crypto With $200M of Margin Calls, Founders Selling Homes and Comparisons to 2008

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for July 1, 2022.

  • If JetBlue Needs Spirit Airlines This Badly, It Must Fear Life Alone

    JetBlue’s willingness to pay a hefty premium for low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is being punished by investors, with some wondering what it suggests about JetBlue’s place in a future of high costs.

  • Blackstone Weighs US Listing of $2 Billion Tech Firm IBS

    (Bloomberg) -- IBS Software Services Pvt., backed by Blackstone Inc., is considering a US initial public offering that could value the company at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the development, defying concerns about heightened market volatility.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Pate