With recession fears rising, here's how to find stability when Wall Street has you on edge

Watching a one-day, 800-point bloodbath on Wall Street gives even the most sophisticated investor reason to come unhinged for a little while.

Is a recession around the corner? Or a year or more away? Just how far can the stock market – which has been roaring along for much of the summer – tumble?

The Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record high of 27,359.16 points on July 15 – a 17.3% year-to-date gain.

By Aug. 14, the day of the 800-point drop, the Dow had fallen to 25,479.42 points, representing a 6.8% decline in a month. The Dow recovered that loss, but President Donald Trump's trade war rhetoric Friday sent the blue-chip index down 623 points, or 2.4%, to 25,629.

Who's got the stomach for that?

It's time to regain your financial footing, step back and decide what moves make sense if you're worried about the next recession. Here are questions to consider:

What am I doing with my money now?

Take a close look at how you're investing your money already. You might not realize the level of risk you are taking.

If you're prone to panic, pay attention to this one.

Say you are in your 30s and you took a new job in the past few years.

About 35% of employers now automatically enroll a new employee in the company's 401(k) plan, according to Fidelity Investments. That process was made possible by the passage of the Pension Protection Act in 2006.

Now, if you didn't choose how to invest the money, most of the time – nearly 68% of plans – your 401(k) automatically will be invested for you in target retirement date funds, according to the latest data from the Plan Sponsor Council of America.

"Most people don't consider themselves to be sophisticated investors," said Katie Taylor, vice president of thought leadership at Fidelity in Boston.

So, she said, the target date fund can fill that gap by offering a prepackaged mix of stocks, bonds and cash that takes on more risk when you are younger. Over time, the fund gradually rebalances as you age and move closer to retirement.

The theory is the younger you are, the more risk you can afford to take.

Target date funds are far more common in 401(k) plans today than they were during the stock market meltdown in 2008-09. They're not a perfect solution; some can have higher expenses, for example.

But a target date can help someone who is stumped when it comes to building their own mix of stocks and bonds to create a balanced portfolio, said David Blanchett, head of retirement research for Morningstar Investment Management in Chicago.

How much risk can I stomach?

If you're young, a target date fund takes on a good deal of risk.

Someone who plans to retire in 30 years, for example, might automatically be investing all their 401(k) money in a Target Date 2050 fund.

The catch: A target date 2050 fund might have a mix of 90% stocks and 10% bonds.

Yes, you could be investing 100% of your money into a fund that's 90% stocks.

It's fine if you're comfortable holding on during a bear market – when you'd be buying stocks at lower prices anyway. But if you're not willing to look at huge losses on your statements at some point, you could sell out at the wrong time.

What's the financial – and psychological – risk? What happens if you're hyper-sensitive to a 20% or 30% loss in your retirement savings?

If you know you couldn't stand losing that much money, you could pull back some risk, Blanchett said, and opt to put money in a more conservative mix of investments that's geared for someone nearing retirement.

A Target Date 2025 fund, for example, might have a mix of 65% in stocks and 35% in bonds. Target funds offered through different mutual fund companies offer a different mix.

Remember, you're not required to invest in a target fund that's closest to your expected date of retirement.

What you're trying to do is keep investing and find a level of risk that can help you avoid panicking when the stock market tumbles.