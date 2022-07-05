Recession Fears Sink Oil and May Sap Asian Stocks: Markets Wrap

Recession Fears Sink Oil and May Sap Asian Stocks: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set to come under pressure Wednesday after fears of an economic downturn tightened their grip on financial markets, sinking oil and spurring rallies in the dollar and Treasuries.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures pointed to falls for bourses in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts fluctuated after a volatile Wall Street session left stocks higher but with little conviction that global shares are closer to escaping a bear market.

The prevailing worries about recession amid a campaign of monetary tightening to fight high inflation spurred a plunge in oil to under $100 a barrel. Crude was just above that level in early Asian trading. Copper hit a 19-month low.

Demand for havens bolstered Treasuries and pushed a dollar gauge to the highest level in more than two years. There’s growing talk of the greenback reaching parity with the euro.

Slivers of comfort such as the possible rowing back of some US tariffs on Chinese goods are proving no match for the dour mood in markets. A looming energy crisis in Europe amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and threats to company earnings as the US economy slows are among the risks investors face.

“Markets are caught between two opposing forces and that’s the place we are going to be in for the next few months,” Diana Amoa, chief investment officer for long-biased strategies at Kirkoswald Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “We go from trading lower growth to trading high inflation.”

The odds of a US recession in the next year are now 38%, according to latest forecasts from Bloomberg Economics. Bond traders are now penciling in a policy turnaround by the Federal Reserve in the coming year, with current hawkishness giving way to interest-rate cuts in the middle of 2023.

Elsewhere, the pound held losses sparked by turmoil in British politics. Boris Johnson’s premiership is on the brink after the resignation of two of the most senior Cabinet members, but he’s digging in as UK prime minister.

In China, Shanghai launched mass testing for Covid in nine districts after detecting cases the past two days, fueling concerns that the financial hub may once again find itself locked down in pursuit of Covid Zero.

Bitcoin versus Ether? Stablecoins versus central bank digital currencies? What are NFTs really? What is the next shoe to drop in the crypto washout and where will the next bubble inflate? Click here to participate in this week’s MLIV Pulse survey, which takes only one minute and is anonymous.

What to watch this week:

  • FOMC minutes, US PMIs, ISM services, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, scheduled to speak, Thursday

  • ECB account of its June policy meeting, Thursday

  • US employment report for June, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:18 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%

  • Nikkei 225 futures dropped 0.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures slid 1%

  • Hang Seng futures weakened 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1%

  • The euro was at $1.0270

  • The Japanese yen was at 135.77 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7107 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 2.81%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $100.58 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,767.31 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Recession Fears Boost Treasuries; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied as talks of easing tariffs on China imposed by the former administration failed to alleviate recession fears. Commodities from oil to copper remained under pressure as the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of I

  • TikTok’s US Data Admission Stokes Fresh Concerns With Republican FCC Member

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s admission that some China-based workers have access to data on US users provided fresh ammunition to a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission who is trying to get the video-sharing service dropped from major app stores. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immedia

  • Ben & Jerry’s Sues Unilever Over Sale of Ice Cream Business in Israel

    Ben & Jerry’s is suing parent company Unilever PLC to block the sale of its Israeli business to a licensee, the latest twist in a rift over the ice cream maker’s decision to end sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested East Jerusalem. The board held a special meeting on Friday in response to Unilever’s decision and voted 5-2 to file a lawsuit against its parent company, according to the complaint.

  • Explainer-U.S. yield curve inverts again: What is it telling us?

    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted again on Tuesday, as investors continue to price in the chance that the Federal Reserve's aggressive move to bring down inflation will push the economy into recession. Yields on two-year Treasuries briefly rose above those of 10-year Treasuries for the third time this year, a phenomenon known as a yield curve inversion that has in the past preceded U.S. recessions. Here is a quick primer on what a steep, flat or inverted yield curve means, how it has predicted recession, and what it might be signaling now.

  • Blinken Plans ‘Candid Exchange’ With Chinese Counterpart on Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a candid discussion about the war in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a summit in Indonesia that’s set to be dominated by the fallout from Russia’s invasion, a top official said.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Fu

  • UK says to strengthen internet laws to fight Russian disinformation

    Britain is proposing a new law that will require social media companies to proactively tackle disinformation posted by foreign states such as Russia, the government said on Monday. The law would tackle fake accounts on platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Twitter that were set up on behalf of foreign states to influence elections or court proceedings, the government said. The law is likely to be passed during this parliamentary session through an amendment to link the National Security Bill and Online Safety Bill, both of which are in the government's current programme.

  • The Euro Is the Latest Problem for U.S. Stocks

    Inflation, rising rates, slowing economic growth are all issues for U.S. industrial stocks. Now currency-exchange rates are another headache.

  • Oil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its worst trading day in almost three months as recession fears gripped markets, outweighing a fundamentally tight supply market. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police Custo

  • China to Start Interest-Rate Swap Connect With Hong Kong

    The People's Bank of China, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission are working to develop swap connect that would enable offshore investors to execute interest rate derivatives transactions with onshore investors in mainland China. China will also raise currency its&nbsp;swap&nbsp;with Hong Kong to 800 billion yuan ($119 billion) from 500 billion yuan. John Liu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Energy Firms in Canada Keep Spending Tight Despite High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Robust oil and gas prices mean healthy profits for Canadian energy firms but they remain reluctant to spend on new projects, says the nation’s central bank. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese T

  • Bitcoin Prices Rally, but Fail to Break $20,000. Why Cryptos May Slide Again Soon.

    A stock market selloff and issues at crypto lenders have heaped pressure on crypto prices. Pressures on Bitcoin miners represent a new problem.

  • Morgan Stanley Seeks to Bar Adviser Accused of Shooting Coworker

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is seeking to bar a 90-year-old financial adviser from its facilities after he was accused of shooting a coworker at the company’s Oklahoma City offices last week. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Sh

  • Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Int

  • Philippines’ Marcos Open to Military Exchanges With China

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he’s open to military exchanges with China, as he sought ways to expand ties between the two nations beyond the South China Sea territorial dispute.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest in

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Is It Safer To Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    Obviously a market crash can erase years of diligent savings and shrewd investing in the course of a few months. On the other hand, pulling out of the stock market now can prevent you from getting big returns when it recovers. Stock valuations were near all-time highs in 2021, so the recent downturn has simply dropped those valuations in line with historically normal levels.