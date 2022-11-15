Recession Is Price of Misreading Inflation, Singapore Minister Says

Michelle Jamrisko and Karthikeyan Sundaram
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Easing tensions between China and the US won’t assure the world of peace, but it will definitely make it a safer place, according to Singapore’s Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Even with ties restored, there would be constant friction between the world’s two biggest economies, Tharman said in a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday.

“But it’s much safer than a world that is decoupled,” he said, adding that the thought of the US and China severing ties is “profoundly dangerous.”

His comments came after early signs of thawing relations between the US and China on Monday, when President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping met at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia -- the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the two countries since the pandemic began.

The meeting was a heartening development for many Asian nations faced with the difficult choice of siding with one nation or the other amid geopolitical disputes spawned by America’s overt backing of Taiwan, and since Russia’s war in Ukraine. Beijing is Singapore’s top goods trading partner, while Washington the third-biggest as of 2021.

“I think there’s a way forward,” Tharman said in a conversation with Stephanie Flanders, head of economics and government at Bloomberg News, during an NEF panel discussion Tuesday on challenges confronting the world. “We haven’t reached the precipice yet.”

Tharman termed the Biden-Xi meeting “a very important new start,” and one that will go a long way in getting economic “growth going” in a world just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and confronting newer challenges in the form of high inflation.

Though the US and China are economically dependent on each other, the case of Europe and Russia has shown that a high level of dependence between nations does not mean clashes don’t occur, said Japan’s trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who was also on the panel.

“We already know that it’s sort of a fantasy to believe economic dependency prevents conflict,” Nishimura said. “So its incredibly important that the US-China relationship is managed so that things don’t end in conflict.”

‘Wrong Side’

Earlier during the discussion, Tharman said that the current spell of weakness in the global economy was the result of central banks the world over betting “on the wrong side” of inflation last year.

Recession is the “price we pay” for misreading inflationary pressures, he said, referring to the slowing global economic growth as a result of continued monetary tightening by policy makers attempting to tame prices.

The International Monetary Fund last month cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, far below the 3.8% seen in January. The fund also sees a 25% probability that growth will slow to less than 2%.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore was among the earliest to start tightening policy in October last year, and has since delivered five moves to contain inflation.

The IMF’s calculations also showed that about one-third of the world economy will have at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this year and next, and that the lost output through 2026 will be $4 trillion.

Tharman said the challenge now is to raise investment and sustain it at higher levels for longer.

“The scale of investment required is one that can only be delivered through public-private partnerships at a level” that’s never been contemplated before, he said at the event organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

--With assistance from Yoshiaki Nohara, Sanjit Das, Aradhana Aravindan, Cecilia Yap and Erica Yokoyama.

(Recasts with Tharman’s comments on US-China relations.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Injects Enough Cash in System to Help Snap Bond Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to maintain ample cash levels in its financial system with liquidity tools of different maturities, helping halt the worst government bond selloff in six years.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineThe liquidity

  • G-20 Latest: Most Leaders Agree to Condemn Russia for War

    (Bloomberg) -- A majority of Group of 20 nations are set to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a joint statement drafted for the summit in Bali, Indonesia.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineHost Joko Widodo warned that 2023 co

  • Oil Holds Losses With Demand Fears Overshadowing Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWest Texas Intermediate futures traded near $86 a barrel after cl

  • Airline passengers to receive more than $600 million in refunds

    The U.S. Department of Transportation ordered six airlines to pay more than $600 million in refunds to customers who had their tavel plans canceled or delayed.

  • Oil Slips to Lowest in Three Weeks on Souring Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil settled at the lowest price in nearly three weeks as a dollar rally and waning optimism over demand wiped out last week’s gains stemming from China’s less restrictive approach to Covid-19. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out

  • Gold steadies near 3-month high on hopes of smaller Fed hikes

    Gold hovered near a three-month high on Tuesday, as a top U.S. central bank official's comment raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while an uptick in the dollar kept gains in check. Spot gold was flat at $1,771.00 per ounce, as of 0228 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 17 on Monday. Gold prices have risen $150 or nearly 10% since falling to a one-month low earlier this month as data showing an uptick in U.S. unemployment rate in October and sings of cooling inflation led to Fed slowdown optimism.

  • Israel calls US probe into journalist’s death ‘grave mistake,’ says it ‘will not cooperate’

    Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday slammed the Biden administration for launching an investigation into the May shooting death of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel had earlier acknowledged that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) likely shot the Al Jazeera journalist while she was reporting on an Israeli security raid in the West…

  • World’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It Holds

    (Bloomberg) -- Problems are multiplying for the world’s biggest crypto fund as chaos engulfs the industry in the wake of exchange FTX’s shock bankruptcy filing.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsThe $11.4 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (

  • Quants Forced to Shed $225 Billion of Short Bets in Big Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fast-money quants were effectively forced to buy an estimated $225 billion of stocks and bonds over just two trading sessions, as one of Wall Street’s hottest strategies in the great 2022 bear market shows signs of cracking.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twit

  • Billionaire climate activist wins board fight at Australia's AGL Energy

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Shareholders in AGL Energy, Australia's largest power producer, on Tuesday defied their board and approved all four directors proposed by the company's top shareholder, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, proxy votes showed. At the same time, in a surprise outcome, Chair Patricia McKenzie said shareholders likely rejected the company's executive pay plan, based on proxy votes, led by opposition from two major shareholders, whom she did not name. Climate activist Cannon-Brookes, with an 11% stake in AGL, succeeded earlier this year in forcing the company to scrap a demerger and instead announce plans to speed up the closing of its coal-fired power plants by a decade and spend up to A$20 billion on renewable energy by 2036.

  • October inflation cooled more than expected, but it's still close to 40-year highs. Here's what 5 experts have said about the risk of stagflation hitting the US economy

    BofA warned that the next recession may be stagflationary, given it can take a decade to get inflation back to 2% after it passes the 5% threshold.

  • 'End the war', Indonesia leader urges at G20 opening

    Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Tuesday urged G20 leaders to "end the war" as he opened a summit dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Washington and allies heaping pressure on Moscow.

  • Giuliani Won't Be Charged In Ukraine Lobbying Investigation, Government Says

    The decision came after prosecutors reviewed evidence gathered during raids last year at Giuliani’s home and law office.

  • Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but aim to ‘manage’ differences

    President Joe Biden objected directly to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders aimed on Monday to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence. Speaking at a news conference afterward, Biden said that when it comes to China, the U.S. would “compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict.” Biden reiterated U.S. support for its longstanding “One China” policy, which recognizes the government in Beijing — while allowing for informal American relations and defense ties with Taipei, and “strategic ambiguity” over whether the U.S. would respond militarily if the island were attacked.

  • Eric Kendricks’ fumble recovery was an incredibly rare play

    The Vikings found another unique way to win

  • Give a music-lover this record player for Christmas that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

    Alternate between playing classic records and modern playlists through a smartphone on this cool mid-century style record player.

  • Cardinals’ Week 10 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Rams

    Check out how the Cardinals' 60 defensive snaps were divided up in their 27-17 win over the Rams in Week 10.

  • TV Analyst Mike Pereira Does A Pervy-Looking Thing With Tongue During NFL Broadcast

    The former referee appeared to get caught in unsportsmanlike conduct.

  • ‘The fiction of crypto was visible to all who wanted to see’: One of DC’s top financial reform voices tears into the ‘greed’ and ‘FOMO’ that led to the FTX collapse

    The writing was on the wall for the FTX and crypto sector crash.

  • EPIX: Promising Early Data for EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EPIX READ THE FULL EPIX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Positive Preliminary Results from Combination Therapy of EPI-7386 and Enzalutamide On October 28, 2022, ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) announced multiple poster presentations at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat, including an update on the Phase 1/2 Study of EPI-7386 in combination with