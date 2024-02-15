How to recession-proof your finances now

The UK economy fell into recession at the end of last year, signalling more pain for already squeezed households.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3pc in the three months to December, as households reined in their spending due to soaring costs and high interest rates.

It followed a 0.1pc decline in the third quarter.

The figures mean the UK fell into a technical recession last year – defined as two or more consecutive quarters of contracting GDP.

A deep recession can have a devastating impact on people’s everyday finances, as a weaker economy usually means that salaries drop and redundancies rise.

Telegraph Money explains what a recession is, and how you can protect your money from the negative effects.

What is a recession?

When a country is running smoothly, the value of the goods and services it produces – its gross domestic product – grows.

But during times of an economic downturn, this value falls. A recession is when GDP drops for two three-month periods in a row, and is a sign that the economy is weakening.

How likely is a recession in the UK?

Official data shows UK GDP fell further than expected in Q3. The figures show the country entered a shallow recession – in fact it was the mildest start to a recession since the 1970s.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in response to the news that the economy is “turning a corner” and that forecasts pointed to stronger growth in the coming years. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also downplayed fears of a prolonged recession.

UK inflation holding steady at 4pc has added to hopes that price pressures could ease in the summer and a cut to interest rates could come sooner than expected.

How to protect your money during a recession

Pay off debt and build up cash

All economies go through natural cycles of expansion and recession. In the event of the latter, you should try to pay down any expensive debt that you may have, such as credit cards. If you have multiple debts, address the borrowing with the highest interest rate first, and then move onto the next.

If you do not have enough cash to pay down your debt, see if you can move to a cheaper rate. This can only offer some temporary relief but will give you more time to organise your finances and stop your debt from growing as quickly.

If you have money left over, you should also try to build an emergency cash fund. This can help protect you from any unexpected bills, or even help you cope with a period of unemployment. Putting aside three to six months’ worth of your average expenses is a good rule of thumb.

Keep investing for the long term

While a recession often dents people’s finances, it can also be a good opportunity to invest. However, you should only consider doing so if you already have a healthy emergency fund in place and are comfortable with the possibility of losing money.

Jason Hollands, of the broker Bestinvest, said: “While recessions are undoubtedly painful for the real economy, they increasingly prompt the sorts of actions that end up being very positive for investors.”

A recession calls for a more “defensive” investment style, which means picking stocks to buy and funds that are typically resilient during all points of the economic cycle.

Mr Hollands pointed to the consumer staples sector. While spending usually falls during periods of recession, everyday items such as toilet paper and tea bags rarely suffer.

“Stocks like Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and Procter & Gamble would fall in this category, each of which owns vast ranges of household brands,” he said.

The Evenlode Global Income fund has around a third of its fund invested in consumer giants such as Unilever and Nestle, and has delivered returns of 17pc over the past three years.

Mr Hollands also pointed to Lindsell Train UK Equity. It is invested in big brands such as the drinks manufacturer Diageo, and has gained 23pc in the past five years.

Liontrust UK Growth was another option, which held positions in the pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.

Mr Hollands said healthcare was historically a resilient sector during recessions.

“If you are on prescription medicines, you will continue to take these irrespective of the state of the economy,” he said. “Healthcare stocks are therefore quite resilient during tougher periods.”

