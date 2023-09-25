What is a recession and how do I protect my savings and investments?

British households have spent months of feeling the squeeze on their finances – but are cheaper days on the horizon, or is Britain still at risk of recession?

After fourteen consecutive Bank Rate hikes, the Bank of England has held fast at 5.25pc in the hope that stubborn inflation has now started to fall. But thousands of families are still struggling – and inflation is still far above the Bank’s 2pc target.

Policymakers on Threadneedle Street have chopped and changed their minds over whether Britain is headed towards a recession. Most recently, the warning has sounded following employers cutting staff at the fastest pace in 2009.

If this develops into a recession, this type of downturn can have a devastating impact on people’s everyday finances, as a weaker economy usually means that salaries drop and redundancies rise.

Telegraph Money explains what a recession is, and how you can protect your money from the negative effects.

What is a recession?

When a country is running smoothly, the value of the goods and services it produces – its gross domestic product – grows.

But during times of an economic downturn, this value falls. A recession is when GDP drops for two three-month periods in a row, and is a sign that the economy is weakening.

How likely is a recession in the UK?

Official data shows that the economy shrank by 0.5pc in July, and minutes from the most recent Monetary Policy Committee referred to how “underlying growth in the second half of 2023 was also likely to be weaker than had been expected.”

The latest falls in employment are another indication that a recession could be on the way. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, said the survey indicated the “sharpest fall in employment since 2009”, aside from the pandemic.

He said it also shows that a “recession is looking increasingly likely in the UK”.

However, it’s not for certain, and time will tell whether a recession actually materialises.

How to protect your money during a recession

Pay off debt and build up cash

All economies go through natural cycles of expansion and recession. In the event of the latter, you should try to pay down any expensive debt that you may have, such as credit cards. If you have multiple debts, address the borrowing with the highest interest rate first, and then move onto the next.

If you do not have enough cash to pay down your debt, see if you can move to a cheaper rate. This can only offer some temporary relief but will give you more time to organise your finances and stop your debt from growing as quickly.

If you have money left over, you should also try to build an emergency cash fund. This can help protect you from any unexpected bills, or even help you cope with a period of unemployment. Putting aside three to six months’ worth of your average expenses is a good rule of thumb.

Keep investing for the long term

While a recession often dents people’s finances, it can also be a good opportunity to invest. However, you should only consider doing so if you already have a healthy emergency fund in place and are comfortable with the possibility of losing money.

Jason Hollands, of the broker Bestinvest, said: “While recessions are undoubtedly painful for the real economy, they increasingly prompt the sorts of actions that end up being very positive for investors.”

A recession calls for a more “defensive” investment style, which means picking stocks to buy and funds that are typically resilient during all points of the economic cycle.

Mr Hollands pointed to the consumer staples sector. While spending usually falls during periods of recession, everyday items such as toilet paper and tea bags rarely suffer.

“Stocks like Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and Procter & Gamble would fall in this category, each of which owns vast ranges of household brands,” he said.

The Evenlode Global Income fund has around a third of its fund invested in consumer giants such as Unilever and Nestle, and has delivered returns of 17pc over the past three years.

Mr Hollands also pointed to Lindsell Train UK Equity. It is invested in big brands such as the drinks manufacturer Diageo, and has gained 23pc in the past five years.

Liontrust UK Growth was another option, which held positions in the pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.

Mr Hollands said healthcare was historically a resilient sector during recessions.

“If you are on prescription medicines, you will continue to take these irrespective of the state of the economy,” he said. “Healthcare stocks are therefore quite resilient during tougher periods.”

This article is kept updated with the latest advice.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.