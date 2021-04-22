Recession risk looms as Japan eyes 3rd state of emergency to contain pandemic

Passersby wearing protective face mask walk past a concourse amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo,
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is expected to issue a third state of emergency on Tokyo and three western prefectures that could last for about two weeks, according to media reports, underscoring its struggle to deal with a surge in new COVID-19 case numbers.

Some analysts say the decision, expected to be made as early as Friday, may push Japan back into recession if retailers are asked to close during the Golden Week holidays, which start next week and run through early May.

A renewed state of emergency would also cast doubt on whether Tokyo can host the Olympics in July, despite Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's assurances it will proceed as planned.

"The risk of a double-dip recession has clearly heightened," said Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities. "The impact of imposing curbs on Tokyo and Osaka alone would be quite big."

With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Suga said on Wednesday the government will decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country.

If adopted in all four regions that made requests, the emergency measures would cover close to a quarter of Japan's population of 126 million and roughly 30% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The government is considering imposing state of emergency curbs from April 25 through May 11, Jiji news agency reported.

Other media have raised the possibility of stronger curbs than those issued last time in January, such as requests for department stores and other big retailers to close.

"We need to take stronger and more targeted steps than before including requests (for shops) to close," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency on Thursday.

BAD TIMING

"The timing is not good," as it would hit service spending during the spring leisure season, said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

Tsunoda cut his forecast for second-quarter GDP to a 0.5% quarter-on-quarter rise, half the previously projected pace.

Japan's economy has emerged from last year's severe slump thanks to robust exports.

But analysts expect GDP to have shrunk in the first quarter due to the hit to consumption from the second emergency curbs that rolled out in January and say a second consecutive contraction in Q2 that would constitute a recession is possible.

While fresh state of emergency curbs likely won't trigger additional monetary easing, it could affect the Bank of Japan's quarterly growth projections due out next week, analysts say.

"Given prospects of strong global demand, the BOJ probably won't make big changes to its forecast of a moderate recovery," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research.

"But a contraction in second-quarter GDP can't be ruled out, so the BOJ will probably issue plenty of warnings on the risks to domestic demand," he said.

Slow vaccine rollouts are already casting a cloud over the fate of the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 organisers said a policeman who worked with the torch relay in western Kagawa prefecture had tested positive for the virus.

Adding to signs of the pandemic's widening impact, an auto industry lobby said the Tokyo Motor Show will be cancelled this year.

Tokyo reported 861 new cases on Thursday, the most since Jan. 29 during the third wave of the pandemic and previous state of emergency. Osaka prefecture reported 1,242 daily infections, near the record high recorded last week.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Daniel Leussink, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Rocky Swift and Christopher Gallagher; Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Redonda: The Caribbean island transformed into an eco haven

    After invasive rats and goats were removed from Redonda, the island's wildlife has been thriving.

  • Virginia governor signs bill legalising marijuana possession from July 1

    "Seventy-one days from now, Virginia will no longer police adults possessing small amounts of marijuana," Northam said at Wednesday's ceremonial signing of the bill. Northam cited a report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that showed Black residents were more than three times as likely to be arrested for possessing small amounts of the drug. The legislation, signed a day after the informal April 20 pot holiday, also known as 4/20, allows anyone aged 21 or more to possess up to one ounce (28.4 grams) of marijuana.

  • Senate Democrats Dodge on Packing the Supreme Court

    Last Thursday, Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) introduced a bill to pack the Supreme Court, increasing the number of justices from nine to 13 in order to give Democratic appointees a one-vote majority. Nearly a week later, Markey has yet to gain a single Senate co-sponsor for the bill. But more than a dozen Democratic senators who spoke to National Review in the Capitol refused to unequivocally rule out supporting the plan. “We’re just building the educational movement, and I think it’s going to be aided by bad decisions made by right-wing judges appointed by Donald Trump,” Markey told National Review when asked if he’d picked up any co-sponsors. “When you ask me that question in a couple more months, depending upon the decisions that are made by the courts . . . you’re going to see the necessity.” The public comments from Markey’s Democratic colleagues about his Court-packing bill ranged from skeptical to favorable, but most Democratic senators simply sought to dodge the issue altogether. “I think Democrats need to be open to reform proposals to make sure there’s a fair playing field,” said Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy. “Republicans have made it clear they’re never going to confirm a [Supreme Court] nominee of a Democratic president if they control the Senate. So Republicans have set a new precedent. We have to deal with it.” Several other Democrats said they currently oppose the bill or have serious concerns about it, but might yet change their minds. “It’s very hard for me to see that changing,” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) said of the current number of Supreme Court justices. She referred to Court-packing as a potentially “killer” wedge issue that Republicans could use in seeking to retake Congress. If the Supreme Court issued a decision that deeply angered Democrats, such as overturning Roe v. Wade, could Feinstein see herself supporting legislation to increase the number of Supreme Court justices? “Well, I think anything is possible. But is it likely? No, because there’s such a history, and I think the Supreme Court as a body has been historically remarkably appreciated and admired by this country.” Of course, if congressional Democrats responded to an adverse Supreme Court ruling by packing the Court, they would essentially be destroying the Court. Once a Democratic Congress increased the number of justices to 13, there would be no reason for Republicans not to add six justices the next time they control Congress and the White House. Democrats would then repeat the cycle once they retook Congress, and so on and so forth. The Court’s public legitimacy would be completely shot. “Any expansion of the Supreme Court ought to be approached with extreme caution. I’m going to await the results of the presidential commission” studying the issue, said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.). He said, “I haven’t ruled it out” when asked about the possibility of supporting Markey’s bill, but he emphasized his concerns about the idea. “There are all kinds of downsides, such as the spiraling increases in the numbers [of Supreme Court justices].” Although many Democrats fear that talk of packing the Supreme Court limited their gains in the 2020 Senate cycle, two incumbents facing the voters in 2022, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, declined to take Court-packing off the table. Warnock would not say whether he supports or opposes changing the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices. “I am singularly focused right now on getting voting-rights legislation passed,” he said when asked about Markey’s bill. Kelly said he’s “not in favor” of Court-packing right now, but he wouldn’t rule out the possibility he could support it in the future. “I haven’t seen the legislation,” Kelly said. “I generally don’t think that’s a great idea.” Kelly’s response falls well short of West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin’s firm opposition to Court-packing. When asked if he would support increasing the number of Supreme Court justices were Roe to be overturned, Senator Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) replied: “I’m not going to answer, ‘What if, what if, what if?’” “The conservative media like yours want to make it into a bigger issue and most of us are doing other things,” Brown added. Of course, it’s not the conservative media who have made this an issue — it’s the congressional Democrats who have introduced bills to pack the Supreme Court, and it’s their colleagues who, along with President Biden, have refused to emphatically reject the idea. The last time Court-packing was seriously proposed — in 1937, when President Franklin Roosevelt tried it and was defeated by a Congress in which Democrats held about 80 percent of the House and Senate seats — the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a scathing report that called the proposal “a measure which should be so emphatically rejected that its parallel will never again be presented to the free representatives of the free people of America.” Yet the Senate Democrats of 2021, despite controlling only 50 percent of the Senate, refuse to take the proposal off the table. “I’m not persuaded yet, but, you know, we’ll just have to see,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D., Va.). His fellow Virginian, Senator Mark Warner, said the Court-packing bill is “not where I’m headed.” Senator Jon Ossoff (D., Ga.) said of Markey’s bill: “It’s not something I’m currently advocating for.” “It’s not my issue for today,” said Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “I’ll take a look at it, but it’s not something that I’ve been pushing for,” said Senator Gary Peters (D., Mich.) Senator Martin Heinrich (D., N.M.) simply shrugged when asked if he could ever support a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to 13, and Senator Jacky Rosen (D., Nev.) also stayed silent when asked about the proposal. “I don’t support that,” New Hampshire senator Jeanne Shaheen said of Markey’s bill. Asked if any Supreme Court rulings could get her to support it, Shaheen replied: “I can’t speculate on that.” Hawaii senator Brian Schatz, Maryland senator Ben Cardin, and Maine senator Angus King each echoed Blumenthal in saying that they would wait for the presidential commission’s report on the issue before deciding on a stance. “I think it’s premature. The president has appointed a commission to look at the subject,” King said of Markey’s bill. “I worry about the idea of changing the composition of the Court because I don’t know where it ends.” Where it ends is pretty obvious: a fatally weakened Supreme Court. Senate Democrats know that, but even ones worried about Court-packing still seem to want to keep it a live issue in order to pressure the sitting justices. “What happened under FDR was, in effect, the Supreme Court took a message,” Blumenthal said. “Decisions by this Court that are out of the mainstream could add fuel to the efforts to change the Court. By the same token, as happened under FDR, a Supreme Court that heeds the will of the vast majority of American citizens” could defuse the threat of Court-packing. “What happened under FDR was the Supreme Court was making decisions that were contrary to the Constitution and deeply unpopular. There’s the danger, with this Court, it could do the same. But then the famous ‘Switch in Time Saves Nine’ prevailed for that Supreme Court,” Blumenthal said, referring to the contested claim that the Court began issuing favorable rulings on the New Deal because of FDR’s threat. “We’ll see what this one does.” Or, as Representative Hank Johnson (D., Ga.), a co-sponsor of the Court-packing bill, put it at a press conference last week: “The Court needs to know that the people are watching.”

  • Japan prepares for 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka areas

    Japan’s government is preparing to announce a third state of emergency in Tokyo and the western metropolitan area around Osaka following requests from local leaders who say current measures are failing to curb a rapid rise in coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and key ministers met late Wednesday to discuss details before deciding on a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and neighboring Kyoto and Hyogo expected later this week.

  • Biden Talked to Trudeau About Sending Extra Vaccines to Canada: 'We’re Going to Try and Help'

    During a press conference Wednesday, the U.S. president hinted that he may be sending extra doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Should the EDD be dismantled? State senator says yes

    Promised extension of unemployment benefit remains in limbo for many. State Senator Wiener calls the EDD a "broken agency."

  • Predicting the next pandemic 'harder than we think', scientists warn

    The World Health Organization has stressed the coronavirus outbreak is 'not necessarily the big one'.

  • Barney the Swiss robot bartender ready to shake up cocktails

    Barney is a bit different from your usual Swiss bartender. Developer F & P Robotics says it is seeing rising interest in "The Barney Bar" and hopes it will be a hit among hotels, bars and shopping centres looking to reduce human contact during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Barney can mix 16 different spirits and eight different sodas for customers who place their orders via their mobile phones, as well as offering beer and prosecco.

  • Airbus shakes up aero parts manufacturing

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has launched the biggest shake-up of its manufacturing network in more than a decade, with large-parts activities reorganized in France and Germany and some small-parts production hived off ahead of a possible sale. The European planemaker said on Wednesday it would combine aerostructure assembly in France under one entity, bringing major fuselage parts plants in St Nazaire and Nantes together with the worldwide operations of its Stelia subsidiary. In Germany, its Premium Aerotec unit will be split, with part of it combined with manufacturing plants in Stade and some of the large Hamburg factory, and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts.

  • Covid: India sets global record for new cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • A US Air Force general is facing court-martial for the first time ever. He has been charged with sexual assault

    "I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision," an Air Force commander said.

  • Russia Plunges Into Era of ‘Dictatorship’ as Putin Looms Over Eastern Europe

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVMOSCOW—The day began with a dystopian wave of pre-emptive arrests. Many of his opponents were already under lock and key by the time President Vladimir Putin used an annual state of the nation address to remind people what happens to popular uprisings within striking distance of the Kremlin.With Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine in numbers not seen since the invasion of Crimea, Putin gloried in the fate of the pro-Western movement in Kyiv, seven years after he annexed a chunk of its territory.Similar forces were at play in Belarus, Putin said, where the CIA was accused of stirring up a coup plot against the pro-Russian leader, who rigged elections last year. Putin has helped President Alexander Lukashenko crack down on the protest movement that arose against the blatantly stolen election.Domestic protesters were gathering across Russia as he spoke, fully aware that a similar crackdown is underway here as Putin’s rule slips toward dictatorship.The president will meet Lukashenko on Thursday amid increasingly close military and political ties between Moscow and the former Soviet client state. Putin has long wanted to place a missile base in Belarus and would love to further integrate the countries, putting the former Soviet port of Kaliningrad within reach.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Putin evoked the Cold War era by referring to his Eastern European allies as being members of the “Warsaw… [Pact]” before catching himself.In the major set-piece speech, Putin claimed that while the West was supposedly stirring up insurrection in the region, “Nobody thought of Ukraine’s fate and does not think of consequences for Belarusians.”He warned that any further interference in Eastern Europe would be a “red line” for Russia. “The organizers of any provocations against Russia will regret [it] in a way they never have before,” he said, promising asymmetric warfare while an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, and fighter jets wait on Ukraine’s border.The recriminations against uprisings within Russia have already begun. Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition, was targeted in a nerve-agent attack last year and then jailed on trumped-up charges earlier this year.While Navalny’s supporters were being snatched out of taxis or arrested in their homes ahead of protests Wednesday, he was languishing in a prison hospital in a Siberia penal colony. Doctors say his life is “hanging by a thread.”After Navalny became ill during a hunger strike and denied access to independent medical professionals, his team called for a nationwide protest. Police stormed the apartments of Navalny supporters on Tuesday and Wednesday, hours before the rally, arresting people in the streets and at work in Krasnodar, Kurgan, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and many other cities.Many are reluctant to join the protest because they fear lengthy prison terms, not just the short administrative detentions of up to 15 days, which have been commonplace throughout the Putin era. And yet, tens of thousands are taking to the streets in what they see as the final battle in Putin’s transformation into a dictator.One of those protesting is Navalny’s close friend Yevgeny Roizman, the former governor of the Sverdkovsk region. He led several thousand people on a march through Yekaterinburg, despite road closures and police vehicles equipped with water cannons.Roizman told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that several years in prison was an unpleasant thought for a 58-year-old, but he was unwavering in his determination. “This is a philosophical question for every Russian: Either you live for the rest of your life as a slave and coward, or you come out to feel yourself a free and brave man,” he said.Since the imprisonment of Navalny—which Amnesty International has described as a slow-motion execution—experienced Kremlinologists, opposition politicians, and journalists have begun to openly describe a hard shift in domestic politics, a path toward “dictatorship,” not the so-called soft authoritarian model sometimes ascribed to Russia.Moscow politician Vladimir Ryzhkov told The Daily Beast that the country has changed since Navalny’s arrest at the airport as he returned from Germany three months ago.“Russia is a dictatorship now, where young people, university students get prison terms for innocent posts on social media,” he said. “It will be even worse. Decline of the economy, capital outflow, shrinking incomes, technological lag—these are the inevitable consequences of Vladimir Putin’s domestic and foreign policies.”After speaking to The Daily Beast, Ryzhkov was one of hundreds arrested for supposedly organizing Wednesday’s rallies after he reposted details on social media.Professors and students have been deeply traumatized by police persecutions against the authors of the university newspaper Doxa this month. Four of the young journalists have been arrested and others are being questioned—the crackdown on a student paper is seen as a new low in media suppression even under Putin.“Police broke the door to our apartment, arrested my friend for her call not to be afraid of exercising our constitutional right of peaceful assembly,” a witness told The Daily Beast. “Many want to leave the country but the courage of Doxa authors, who continue to publish in spite of their friends being under arrest, inspires all the paper’s readers.”Gennady Gudkov, a Russian opposition figure in exile, insisted that this dark new era would never snuff out all opposition to Putin. “This is not the end of the resistance in Russia,” he told The Daily Beast. “When Putin turns into a dictator supported by military forces, the opposition will radicalize and work from the underground.”On Wednesday morning, Navalny’s wife, Yulia, posted an Instagram video of herself with the caption: “I am the queen of the underground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The European Union needs to engage with China despite many differences instead of opting for a more isolationist approach, Germany said on Wednesday. "In the EU, we have been describing China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

  • Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

    The explosion in Quetta, which killed at least four people, may have targeted China's ambassador.

  • The US and UK lead the world's coronavirus vaccinations - but they may struggle to reach herd immunity if they reopen too soon

    More contagious variants and vaccine skepticism could still pose a barrier to herd immunity, scientists said.

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

    A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.

  • A submarine with 53 crew members on board has disappeared off the coast of Bali

    The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill off Bali when it went off the grid, with 53 crew members on board.