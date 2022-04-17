Recession Risks Duel Resilience Hopes in Global Economy Outlook

Enda Curran, Eric Martin and Yoshiaki Nohara
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The fastest inflation in decades and the resulting rush by central banks to raise interest rates are stoking recession fears in financial markets -- worries that are being compounded by the impact of aggressive coronavirus lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the last week alone, the the U.S. and U.K. logged inflation accelerating the most since the early 1980s and the central banks of Canada and New Zealand provided a model for the U.S. Federal Reserve and others by hiking rates 50 basis points for the first time in 22 years.

Bank of America Corp. reported fund managers were the most bearish they’d ever been about the outlook for growth and JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its reserves to insulate itself against an economic deterioration.

Meantime, Sri Lanka and Pakistan fell deeper into crises as the United Nations warned of a “perfect storm” for developing countries as commodity prices surge, the World Trade Organization cut its outlook for commerce and searches for “recession” on Google and the Bloomberg Terminal spiked.

Against such a backdrop, policy makers head to Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The Fund is already saying the war means it will downgrade its forecasts for 143 economies this year -- accounting for 86% of global gross domestic product.

“We are facing a crisis on top of a crisis,” said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“For the global economy, the combined impact of war and coronavirus will be a year of lower growth, higher inflation and elevated uncertainty. To get to recession, we’d need to see further shocks. Russia cutting off Europe’s gas supply or China’s lockdown expanding from Shanghai to other major cities are possible catalysts.”

-- Tom Orlik, chief economist

But there are also reasons to think resilience, albeit with a touch of stagflation rather than global recession, may be the order of the day, at least for rich nations.

Thanks to pandemic-era stimulus, households in developed markets still have 11% to 14% of income in savings, according to a JPMorgan Chase analysis sent to clients last week.

Leverage is at multi-decade lows and income is advancing at an annual rate of about 7% amid tightening labor markets, catalysts for a potential rebound in the second half of the year. In the U.S., reports last week on retail sales and consumer sentiment offered hope all consumers aren’t pulling back despite price shocks.

“I see more reasons for the global economy to slow than for it to re-accelerate,” said Stephen Jen, who runs Eurizon SLJ Capital, a hedge fund and advisory firm in London. “However, whether it will fall into a recession is a whole different story, simply because the abatement of covid around the world should unleash huge pent-up demand, helping to offset a good part of the headwinds.”

Still, that robustness is going to be tested.

The fastest inflation in decades around the world is already starting to turn off many consumers, especially those witnessing higher food and fuel bills. About 84% of Americans plan to cut back on spending because of higher prices, according to a Harris Poll for Bloomberg News.

Central bankers are also pushing up interest rates with the Fed now more likely than not to boost its benchmark by a half-point next month for the first time since May 2000 and start reducing its portfolio of bonds. Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to address the outlook in an appearance on Thursday.

One danger is that policy makers flip from reacting too late to rising inflation to tightening too much as their economies weaken or if inflation turns out to be driven by supply chain woes that monetary policy can’t address. The fund managers surveyed by BofA saw an 83% risk of a policy error.

“The reason we’re looking at much slower growth is that central banks need to respond by tightening policy from its currently very easy state such that financial conditions will tighten and that will restrain demand,” said Karen Dynan, Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

In a precursor of the IMF’s new economic outlook to be released on Tuesday, Dynan estimated global growth will slow to 3.3% this year and next, compared with 5.8% in 2021.

The big advanced economies will expand only moderately this year and weaken further in 2023, she said. Large emerging markets face a “divergent” outlook with India improving and China grappling with lockdowns and a property downturn.

The pace of developments this year has caught policymakers off guard.

The White House’s top economic adviser Brian Deese said last week that the U.S. faces a lot of uncertainty. China’s Premier Li Keqiang said there’s an urgent need for government stimulus.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has overshadowed a deepening slowdown in China as the government continues with its “dynamic zero” approach to controlling Covid-19, a policy that has stalled production in manufacturing and financial hubs Shenzhen and Shanghai and kept millions of people at home.

That approach, however, is likely to push growth down to 5% this year, below the official target of around 5.5%.

Global supply lines that were still recovering from the pandemic may also suffer a further setback if China doesn’t control the virus soon.

Giant Manufacturing Co. is among the producers feeling disruption. It’s waiting as long as two years for bicycle parts, Chairperson Bonnie Tu told Bloomberg Television.

“It is a hell of job,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bond Rout Promises More Pain for Investors

    Rising yields are largely a good sign for the economy, but bondholders are paying for robust growth and some investors suspect the Fed’s rate message hasn’t sunk in.

  • Costco Thrives by Mastering Traditional Retailing. Now It’s Challenging Amazon.

    The warehouse club keeps it simple—limited selection, low prices, and good execution—without major e-commerce exposure. Its membership and sales are soaring, and it’s even good at controlling shoplifting.

  • JPMorgan CEO Sounds a Warning: The U.S. Economic Recovery Could Backslide

    When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit U.S. soil in early 2020, it spurred an economic crisis many people weren't prepared for. Not only are unemployment levels down, but there are millions of available jobs to be had. Despite that progress, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon isn't confident in the direction the economy is headed.

  • Intel takes another step towards Mobileye IPO valued at $50B

    The Santa Clara chip giant has indicated that it plans to retain majority ownership of Mobileye and continue to collaborate with it after the IPO.

  • USDA Identifies New Bird Flu Cases in Pennsylvania, Utah

    (Bloomberg) -- New cases of bird flu have been detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday, in what is one of the worst outbreaks in the country’s history.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter

  • High-Grade Bond Issuance Expected to Pick Up After Bank Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. investment-grade bond issuance is expected to pick up next week, with preliminary Wall Street estimates projecting $25 billion to $30 billion of new supply. Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Han

  • How Tech-Trend Guru Mary Meeker Sees the World Now

    Mary Meeker, internet seer and venture capitalist, says of the boom in cryptocurrencies: “Most digital currencies will fail—but those that win should win big.”

  • Stimulus Update: As Inflation Soars, Americans Grow Desperate for Financial Help

    For months, consumers have been spending way more money than usual to buy groceries, cover utility bills, and fill up their cars. In March, the Consumer Price Index, which measures changes in the cost of consumer goods, rose 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rampant inflation is making it increasingly difficult for Americans to pay their bills.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • Here Are Some Answers to Common Questions on Social Security Disability and Spousal Benefits

    Readers had questions about whether Social Security's disability benefits change to regular benefits and the impact of working on payments, as well as whether spousal benefits can be claimed retroactively and what are an ex-wife's rights to spousal benefits.

  • Biden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium Extension

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will take action to extend the moratorium on student loan payments or decide whether he plans to cancel student debt through executive action in the coming months, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitt

  • Big Investor Halves Stake in AMC Stock and Trims Apple. It Bought PayPal and Pfizer.

    DNB Asset Management sold more than half its AMC stake, trimmed holdings in Apple, and loaded up on PayPal and Pfizer in the first quarter.

  • Inflation Isn’t Close to Peaking. Why Prices Will Keep Rising.

    Inflation watchers who are seizing on the latest consumer price index data to call a peak in inflation are looking past wholesale inflation that is still surging and a number of other factors that suggest inflation hasn’t peaked yet, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells paper

    The European Union's forthcoming sanctions on Russia will target banks, in particular Sberbank, as well as oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told a German newspaper. The EU has so far spared Russia's largest bank from previous sanctions rounds because it, along with Gazprombank, is one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas, which EU countries have been buying despite the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Big Issue is Troublesome For This Restaurant Chain's Stock

    It's profitable and revenues are rising, but Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle found something else that concerns him.

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, and ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Ukraine Update: Mariupol Hangs in Balance; EU Looks at Sberbank

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine warned of a possible Russian naval landing operation at Mariupol in addition to new air strikes. Russia called on remaining forces in the besieged

  • Traders Can Clench the Power of Compounding Returns. Here's How

    Compounding has been called the most powerful force in the world. Supposedly Albert Einstein called compounding the "Eighth Wonder of the World." Investopedia defines compounding as "the process in which an asset's earnings, from either capital gains or interest, are reinvested to generate additional earnings over time."

  • Trump’s Small-Dollar Donors Fuel $19 Million First-Quarter Haul

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s fundraising committee that targets small-dollar donors raised $19 million in the first quarter, according to its latest filing, while the Republican Party’s biggest donors are pouring millions into groups tied to the House and Senate leaderships.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses