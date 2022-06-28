Recession Risks Put Canada’s Stock Market Beat in Jeopardy

Stefanie Marotta
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Recession fears are dimming chances that the Canadian market can continue this year’s outperformance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s drop is less steep than other global indices, a looming economic downturn could test its resilience. Surging oil and gas prices helped boost energy stocks and kept the 9% slide for Canada’s key benchmark from following the S&P 500 Index to its 19% plunge.

Now those energy price surges are fading amid growing concerns about an economic slowdown, sending some investors fleeing from the value-heavy S&P/TSX. Strategists like Macan Nia, Manulife Asset Management’s co-chief investment officer, are focusing on the next move by US policy makers.

“If there is a pivot in Fed tone where they become less hawkish, then the US markets will rally versus the TSX,” Nia said in an interview. “The outperformance that we have seen in the first half of the year between Canada and the US -- Canada could give that up.”

Energy stocks dominated in the first half of the year amid a commodity boom as investors sought safe havens amid escalating geopolitical risks. Of the top 10 companies with the strongest gains, nine are oil and gas companies. Athabasca Oil Corp. soared 114% and Tourmaline Oil Corp. surged 72%.

Now, that rally has fallen victim to recession fears because of the potential for lower demand if the economy slows. The S&P/TSX slid from its record high in March into a correction, as financials and materials turned negative, while still managing to outpace the tech-heavy S&P 500.

In part, that’s because oil, mining and financial stocks make up more than 60% of the Canadian index. Those found favor with investors amid a revival of enthusiasm for value stocks.

The Canadian market started the year strong with market strategists broadly calling for the S&P/TSX to outperform its US counterpart. By early April, the benchmark had risen to outdo the S&P 500 in its widest quarterly outperformance in 13 years.

As concerns over a recession escalated, the S&P/TSX gave up those gains. While energy still stands tall as the only sector up this year, it’s down 13% from its peak in early June. Materials erased the climb it made earlier in the year and banks tumbled as low as 20% from their record high in February.

Bank of America Corp. equity strategist Ohsung Kwon is still bullish on Canada’s energy sector. He’s projecting that the S&P/TSX is set to outperform the S&P 500 this year, so long as a recession doesn’t ravage the index’s value stocks.

Room to Run

“Energy still has room to run,” Kwon said in an interview. “Energy stocks are not really pricing in the full benefit of $120 oil and if you look at free cash flow yields for these companies, producers are on average expected to generate 15% free cash flow yield this year compared to the S&P yield of about 5%, so there is still a big valuation discount.”

Other strategists are still convinced that the Canadian market will outperform this year, even if there’s a recession.

Kurt Reiman, BlackRock Inc.’s chief investment strategist, said energy and materials valuations are low even though their earnings are set for strong growth, and that will propel the S&P/TSX to beat the S&P 500 on an annual basis for the first time since 2016.

“If the risk does grow around a recession and that starts to hit the commodities, then we’ll have a garden-variety selloff,” Reiman said at an advisory conference hosted by Royal Bank of Canada last week. “But our view is that commodity prices are more elevated here and because of the nature of the return of cash to shareholders, we find this to be an attractive relative performer.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Home-Price Growth Decelerates for First Time Since 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Home-price growth in the US started to slow in April.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreA national measure of prices climbed 20.4%, down from the 20.6% gain in March, the S&P CoreLogic Cas

  • US IPOs Can’t Shake 2022 Slump After Thriving Through Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies last year defied the coronavirus pandemic to go public at a record pace. Now, market volatility, inflation and fears of a downturn have brought an abrupt end to the listing party.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion

  • Drive Capital Raises $1 Billion to Fund Midwestern Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Drive Capital has amassed $1 billion in new venture funds, giving the Columbus, Ohio-based firm over $2 billion in assets under management to invest outside of Silicon Valley.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Ratt

  • The It List: ‘Secrets of the Oligarch Wives’ tells the stories of the wealthy supporters of Vladimir Putin, Stranger Things returns to Netflix and more pop culture picks for the week

    This week on The It List: a new Paramount+ documentary called Secrets of the Oligarch Wives focuses on stories coming from the families of Russian oligarchs who backed Vladimir Putin, and what happens when they speak out.&nbsp;&nbsp; Meanwhile, Stranger Things is back on Netflix with the second part of its fourth season, and Only Murders in the Building brings back Hulu's multigenerational team of true crime sleuths for a second season.&nbsp;

  • Finland's Nokian Tyres joins peer Michelin in exiting Russia

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Finland's Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday it would initiate a "controlled exit" from the Russian market, having already scaled down the production of its Russian tyre plant after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The announcement followed a similar move earlier on Tuesday by its French peer Michelin which said it would hand over its Russian operations to local management. Nokian Tyres, which used to make 80% of its passenger car tyres in neighbouring Russia, said it would evaluate different options for the exit.

  • Databricks to Move Signature Data-Storage Technology Upgrades to Open Source

    Data-analytics company Databricks plans to switch to open source all of the capabilities and upgrades it has made to Delta Lake, its flagship cloud-based data-storage technology, essentially giving them away online free.

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after poor Treasury auction

    The Treasury sold $97 billion in two- and five-year notes at a time when the quarter ends on Thursday and the market is grappling with how the Fed's plans to aggressively hike interest rates will impact an economy that is showing signs of slowing. The 10-year note rose 7 basis points to 3.194% and the two-year's yield, which can herald rate expectations, gained 6.9 basis points to 3.126%. The five-year rose 8.1 basis points to 3.258% and the seven-year rose 7.8 basis points to 3.268%.

  • Nike’s retail strategy ‘should result in more full-priced’ products: Analyst

    Goldman Sachs Equity Analyst and Managing Director Kate McShane joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Nike, marginalized pressures, China's COVID-19 lockdown, and the outlook for the footwear manufacturer's growth.

  • Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) are soaring this morning following a positive mid-stage data readout for its lupus nephritis candidate zetomipzomib. This potentially deadly autoimmune disorder is characterized by swelling of the kidneys in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. What appears to be driving this massive uptick in Kezar's shares today is the drug's 65% overall renal response among patients who reached the end of treatment.

  • What Morgan Stanley Says to Do in a Bear Market Rally

    By June 2022 the main indexes of U.S. stock had plunged at least 20% from their January 2022 peaks, meaning the market had tumbled into a bear market. However, on some days the market actually closed higher. In such circumstances … Continue reading → The post What Morgan Stanley Says to Do in a Bear Market Rally appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has the ‘perfect recipe’ for a summer box office hit, expert says

    Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss box office earnings for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Elvis,’ upcoming movie releases, and expectations for the summer lineup.

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Sh

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.