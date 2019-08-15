Are We in a Recession Yet? Watch for These 12 Signs of Trouble

The U.S. economy has been on a winning streak for over a decade, but economists say you win some — and you lose some. They believe a recession will be along sooner or later, and they see signs the economy is already sputtering.

And we don't mean those oddball indicators some people use to predict a recession, like if men stop buying underwear. We're talking about the more legit signals that a downturn is on the way.

Here are 12 warning signs the experts are watching for.

1. Consumers start to lose confidence

When consumers hold back on their spending, that's a sign of a recession.

The economy is driven by consumers. When they're feeling good about the economy, they spend more. When their confidence droops, they become more tightfisted.

If consumer spending slows, that normally indicates a recession has arrived. Surveys that measure how consumers are feeling are watched closely by economists.

The Conference Board surveys consumers to produce its monthly consumer confidence index. Morgan Stanley economists have found that a 15% drop in the index from one year to the next indicates a recession, according to The New York Times.

So far, the index isn't flashing any warning lights: Consumer confidence jumped in July, almost to an 18-year high.

2. Interest rates get weird

The yields on U.S. Treasury securities go topsy-turvy ahead of a recession.

When the yields — or interest rates — on U.S. Treasury securities start behaving in an odd way, that's another key indicator a recession is coming.

You'd expect a 10-year Treasury note to pay higher interest than a three-month Treasury bill or a two-year note, because you should get a better return for locking your money away for the longer time period.

But lately, the long-term yields are the lower ones, in what the experts refer to as an inverted yield curve. It's a sign investors are feeling less bullish about the future.

The 10-year yield recently dropped below the two-year rate for the first time since 2005. Treasury bond yields have gone topsy-turvy ahead of every recession over the last 50 years.

3. Unemployment shoots higher

Rising unemployment is a sign of trouble for the economy.

