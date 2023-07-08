Recife: Eight killed in Brazil apartment block collapse

Rubble after building collapse in Recife, 7 Jul 23

An apartment building has collapsed in the city of Recife in north east Brazil, killing at least eight people, rescuers say.

Two children, aged five and eight, were among the victims when the block disintegrated on Friday.

The cause was not immediately clear, but Recife has been pounded by heavy rain in recent days.

Reports say four people were pulled out of the rubble alive and six are still missing in the Janga neighbourhood.

The collapse happened in Recife's Paulista suburb, where some residents called this type of four-storey building a "coffin block", complaining of poor construction.

Officials said the building collapsed at around 06:35 local time on Friday (09:35 GMT), when many residents would have been sleeping.

A large crowd watched the rescue efforts

Globo news says the victims also included a 43-year-old mother and her 19-year-old son.

The local governor said on Friday that more rain was expected and that people should make sure they can get to safe structures.