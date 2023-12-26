Recipe: How to make the best bourbon slush for a holiday party or to beat summertime heat

Whether it’s a hot summer day or a festive holiday party, there’s nothing as refreshing as an icy bourbon slush.

There are many variations of the alcoholic drink recipe but this one, handed down and shared for generations by my in-laws, is a simple one. It’s made with eight ingredients, highlighted by Kentucky bourbon, of course. The step-by-step instructions for the recipe make preparation quick and easy. The only hard part is waiting for it to freeze.

Bourbon slush is one of the best summertime drinks. You can easily double this craft cocktail recipe and keep it in your freezer all summer long. If you are making a batch for a party — it’s a perfect celebration cocktail for a crowd watching the Kentucky Derby — I recommend freezing overnight.

Let it sit it out about an hour before serving to soften up. But if you like savoring the chill of the mostly-frozen drink — there is alcohol in it remember! — scoop immediately and enjoy it with a spoon. Another tip: after serving, some like the added flavor of pouring a little Sprite or another lemon-lime soda into their glass. That will also help soften the slush. If you want to really toast Kentucky, make it an Ale-8-One slush by topping your drink with a splash of the famous soda that’s made in Winchester.

If you add more alcohol than this recipe calls for, then your slush will not be as solid.

