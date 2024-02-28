Recipes for 7life: Grilled Cheese
YouTube Create, Google's standalone mobile app aimed at creators, which helps them produce both Shorts and longer videos, is expanding to a broader set of markets after last fall's launch into beta testing. The idea behind Create is to offer video creators an easy-to-use suite of free tools for making videos on the go. Announced at YouTube's Create event last September, the tool aims to address specific challenges creators face, including editing videos and the use of creative tools, like stickers, GIFs, and effects.
With so much fresh competition in social apps right now -- plus the usual set of social media platforms and messaging giants sucking up attention -- it might feel like there's precious little room to innovate in this slice of the consumer market. The Yolk app -- currently only available on iPhone via Apple's App Store -- leans into the "social weirdness" of identity-building, using the latest consumer tech to proffer a camera's eye view of the user's world.
Reliance, its portfolio Viacom18 and Disney are merging their media businesses in India, creating the largest media entity in the South Asian market. Reliance will control and own 16.34% of the joint venture, which it has valued at $8.5 billion. Disney will own a 36.84% stake in the merged entity whereas Reliance-backed Viacom18, which also counts Paramount Global and James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree among its backers, will own 46.82% stake.
Investors are playing it safe ahead of the crucial inflation reading that will guide hopes for interest rate cuts.
Balance transfers help you repay debt using an introductory 0% APR offer. Before you get started, here’s what you need to know about using a balance transfer credit card to lower your debt.
Whirlpool will need some help from the housing market to put better numbers on the board.
Chinese automaker BYD is eyeing rapid international expansion after becoming the world's top electric vehicle seller. Just don’t expect the EV maker to come to the US anytime soon.
Paramount Global will report fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Here's what to expect.
Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy.
Love is in the air! These picks from Minted, Nordstrom and other retailers will celebrate the happy couple.
From wire-free T-shirt bras to super-soft bralettes, our team of experts say these are the best wireless bras around.
A Tesla Cybertruck shows off a new aero wheel cover for a base wheel and tire package, sold with Pirelli Scorpion tires instead of the Goodywear Wrangler.
Crypto fund Asymmetric Financial is creating its Bitcoin DeFi Venture Fund I to focus on investing in the blockchain’s nascent space with a target raise of $21 million. The fund will be spearheaded by general partner Dan Held, former director of growth at Kraken and long-time Bitcoiner. Decentralized finance or DeFi uses blockchain-specific technology -- in this case Bitcoin -- as a way for market players and retail investors to transact with one another directly, typically through self-executing contracts, negating the need for third parties and institutions.
Hyped hardware startup Humane has announced plans for its first international market, inking a deal with South Korean carrier SK Telecom. Founded in 2017 by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Humane had raised north of $200 million from backers including Microsoft, Qualcomm Ventures and OpenAI’s Sam Altman before anyone in the outside world knew what it was building. In a nutshell, Humane has created the "Ai Pin," a wearable device and whole new form factor packed with sensors, generative AI smarts and a mini projector that beams information onto any surface.
BLKFAM is a free, ad-supported, Black-focused family streaming service launching today to give Black Americans access to more than 1,000 hours of new kid-friendly animation titles, as well as content for the entire family, including sitcoms and reality shows, fitness and wellness series, news, music-driven content and more. Whoopi Goldberg is an equity investor in BLKFAM and will also be the creative director. BLKFAM considers its platform the first and only Black-owned and Black-focused family streaming service.
Back in early 2021, it seemed everything was going right for UiPath. At a time when there were a number of high-flying enterprise startups, UiPath was at the top of the heap when it raised $750 million at a $35 billion valuation. The company would go public, riding the wave of that gaudy valuation, and while it started strong in the public markets, it would fall to earth over the following year as the markets began to cool and investors started judging SaaS companies much more harshly.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.
A few years ago, setting up shop in Europe was the soup du jour for North American VCs. From OMERs and Lightspeed to Bessemer Venture Partners, the market attracted firms of all sizes, and the Spotify IPO seemed to wake up North American VCs to Europe's potential to create outsized exits.
