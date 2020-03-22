Recipes from chef Bobby Flay: Comfort food for discomfiting times

Chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay offers recipes for Spaghetti & Meatballs with Ricotta, Chicken Soup, and Chicken Salad.

Spaghetti & Meatballs with Ricotta

Serves: 4 to 6

Meatballs

2 tablespoons, plus 1 cup olive oil4 cloves garlic, finely chopped to paste with a pinch of salt added2 large eggs¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat leaf parsley½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheeseSalt and freshly ground black pepper½ pound ground chuck 80/20%½ pound ground pork, 80/20%4-8 tablespoons Panko breadcrumbs

Instructions:

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a small sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until soft, about 1 ½ minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

2. Whisk together the eggs, 3 tablespoons cold water, sautéed garlic, parsley, cheese and salt and pepper in a large bowl until smooth. Add the meat and gently mix together until combined. Begin adding bread crumbs a few tablespoon at a time until the mixture just holds together. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours. The longer you let the sit, the more the flavor develops and the better the balls will stay together during frying.

3. Form the meat into 1 ½-inch balls. Heat the remaining 1 cup of oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until it begins to shimmer. Add the meatballs and fry until golden brown on all sides. Carefully remove the meatballs using a slotted spoon to a baking sheet lined with paper towels to drain.

Tomato Sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil1 medium Spanish onion, finely chopped5 cloves garlic1/8 - ¼ teaspoon red chile flakes, depending on how spicy you like2 tablespoons tomato pasteTwo 28-ounce cans plum tomatoes and their juice, pureed in blender8 sprigs fresh flat leaf parsleySalt and freshly ground black pepper1 lb. # 8 or #9 spaghetti, cooked al dente, 1 cup of the pasta cooking water reserved2 tablespoons unsalted butter¼ cup chopped fresh basilWedge of Parmigiano ReggianoFresh basil sprigs, for garnish8 ounces fresh ricotta

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and chile flakes and cook for 1 minute. Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute longer.

2. Stir in the pureed tomatoes and parsley, and bring to a boil over high heat and cook for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened.

3. Add the meatballs, reduce the heat to medium and continue cooking until the meatballs have cooked through and the sauce has thickened more, about 15 minutes longer. Using a slotted spoon, remove the meatballs to a bowl and cover to keep warm.

4. Heat a few large ladles of tomato sauce in a large high sauté pan over high heat. Add the pasta, the butter, ¼ cup of grated parmesan and the chopped basil and toss using tongs to coat the pasta. Add more sauce and few splashes of reserved pasta water, if needed.

5. Place the spaghetti on a platter, or in a large shallow bowl and top with the meatballs ladle some of the remaining sauce over the spaghetti and meatballs. Dollop ricotta on top and grate lots of parmesan cheese over the top and garnish with fresh basil sprigs.

For his chicken soup recipe, Flay writes, "Cooking in half-chicken broth and half-water will add extra flavor to the broth and the chicken."

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, (4 to 5 lbs.), rinsed in cold water and patted dry4 cups low sodium chicken broth2 carrots, coarsely chopped2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped1 medium Spanish onion, skin left on, halved2 bay leaves6 sprigs fresh thyme12 sprigs parsley2 teaspoons kosher salt12 whole black peppercornsEgg noodles, cooked to al denteFresh dill, choppedFresh flat leaf parsley, choppedCarrots, thinly sliced

Instructions:

1. Put the chicken in a large stock pot, add the stock and water, carrots, celery, onion, bay leaves, thyme, parsley, salt and peppercorns and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer and cook until the chicken is very tender and the meat is falling off the bone, about 1 ½ hours.