Recipient of first pig-heart transplant dies 2 months after surgery

In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, members of the surgical team perform the transplant of a pig heart into patient David Bennett in Baltimore on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Mark Teske/University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP

The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died two months following the operation, the University of Maryland Medical Center announced.

57-year-old David Bennett died on Tuesday, though the hospital did not provide his cause of death. The statement released by UMMC said his condition started worsening several days ago.

"We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett," said Bartley P. Griffith, MD, the doctor who performed the surgery. "He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family."

According to the statement, the transplant worked very well for "several weeks" and there was no sign of rejection.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider