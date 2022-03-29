Reckitt Benckiser Group's (LON:RKT) Dividend Will Be UK£1.02

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) will pay a dividend of UK£1.02 on the 9th of June. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Reckitt Benckiser Group is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 43.4% based on recent performance. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from UK£1.15 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of UK£1.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.3% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Reckitt Benckiser Group's EPS has declined at around 43% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On Reckitt Benckiser Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Reckitt Benckiser Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Reckitt Benckiser Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Reckitt Benckiser Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Is Reckitt Benckiser Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

