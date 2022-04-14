‘Reckless’ Bibb County boater indicted in crash that killed young man on Lake Tobesofkee

The alleged drunken driver at the helm of a powerboat that slammed into a pontoon boat on Lake Tobesofkee one night last July, killing a young man aboard the pontoon boat and injuring six other people, was indicted by a Bibb County grand jury Tuesday.

Eric Delma Head, 57, was arrested in December in connection with the July 24 crash that killed 22-year-old William Michael “Will” Childs.

Investigators have said that Childs tried to steer the boat he was on, a 24-foot Bentley, out of the way, but that the 32-foot Fountain craft that Head was driving “at an excessive speed” rammed into the very spot where Childs was seated.

Tuesday’s formal charges against Head, who is out of jail on bond, included homicide by vessel in the first degree, serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence and reckless operation of a vessel.

According to the indictment, Head was driving the boat he was on “in a reckless manner in reckless disregard of the safety” of others “after consuming alcohol.”

Two other men who were arrested late last year in connection with the case against Head — Stephen Bruce Harper, 35, and Nathan C. Hodgson, 36 — were indicted on charges of making false statements and hindering Head’s apprehension.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.