‘Reckless, dangerous’: CMPD asks for public help to find car from east Charlotte shooting

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a car associated with a shooting in east Charlotte.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning on Arnold Drive after police got a call for a large party with several armed people. When officers got to the scene, people from the party scattered, but one car stopped and started firing rounds. An officer returned fire, but no one was hurt.

“One officer perceived an imminent deadly threat and shot at that vehicle,” CMPD Major Thomas said.

A viewer told Channel 9 they heard the gunshots and also saw a heavy police presence on their street.

As of now, CMPD says they do not have a cause for the shooting and don’t understand why the suspect chose to open fire.

“Right now, there’s very little motive as to why the shooting occurred; a lot of times at these parties, people just start shooting over the smallest incident, so sometimes we don’t get to the root of it,” Thomas said.

Major Thomas also told Channel 9 that the suspect was able to get away, but there is a chance their car could have been hit by the multiple rounds of gunfire during the incident involving the suspect and an officer.

“It is possible; that’s why it’s a vehicle of interest until we get some more information and are able to get into the depths, the weeds of the investigation, to get the bigger picture,” Thomas said.

The only description of the car from CMPD at this point is a four-door silver sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the police.

