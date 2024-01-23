'Reckless and defamatory': Sutter Union HS, sheriff's office address 'false' allegations against teacher

Jan. 22—Sutter Union High School administrators and the Sutter County Sheriff's Office on Monday addressed rumors circulating on social media alleging that a high school teacher had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Both school and law enforcement officials denied these allegations in emails to the Appeal on Monday.

In a social media post that has since been deleted, users claimed that a Sutter Union High School teacher was "suspended" for alleged inappropriate contact with a minor at the school. Some members of the public also reached out to the Appeal regarding the allegations.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office officials said that these allegations were determined to be false.

"There was no arrest made on the Sutter Union High School teacher. There were allegations that were determined to be false. No further information is to be shared at this time," the Sheriff's Office told the Appeal.

Sutter Union High School Superintendent and Principal Ryan Robison said that he is aware of the allegations made against the teacher and referred to the string of posts as "reckless and defamatory."

"It is not our district's practice to comment on social media posts regarding our students or staff. I have recently been made aware of social media posts speculating and spreading misinformation," Robison said. "The district protects student and staff privacy, but I can tell you that some posts I have seen are reckless and defamatory. Sutter Union High School will continue to place our highest priority on the health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and their families."

Robison did not confirm or deny whether the teacher was placed on administrative leave or if they are still employed at Sutter Union High School.