Reckless driver almost hits two kids trying to get on stopped school bus in North Carolina
A North Carolina driver narrowly missed hitting two kids after speeding by a stopped school bus.
A North Carolina driver narrowly missed hitting two kids after speeding by a stopped school bus.
Troopers seize car of speeding driver who blew past the bus’ flashing red lights and stop arm, schools officials said.
The UNC basketball program's NCAA Tournament hopes are on life support after losing to Duke.
The Gunns detail their issues with FTR. The Gunns recently spoke with WrestleZone about their tag team title defense at AEW Revolution. There, they will face off against three teams in their first title defense since beating The Acclaimed for the titles last month. Two matches were held to determine two of the three opponents for The […] The post The Gunns Don’t Care If FTR Returns To AEW, Didn’t Get Along With Them Backstage appeared first on Wrestlezone.
As election officials determine whether New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will face a recall vote, residents tell Fox News time is up for the city's top official.
The FDA will restrict imports of the animal tranquilizer, Xylazine, known as "Tranq" on the street. The drug has now infiltrated much of the fentanyl and heroin supply in the U.S.
A tanker truck overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday in a fiery crash that killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes, authorities said. (March 4th)
Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 20,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. […]
Chicago Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) endorsed Paul Vallas for Chicago mayor on Saturday. Burnett said that Vallas has stood for safety for decades, and talked about the brutal 1997 attack on a 9-year-old girl at the Cabrini Green housing project. The girl survived – though with serious disabilities due to brain damage – and became known as "Girl X."
Baby hippo Fritz is learning to play fight with the help of his older sister, Fiona, at the Cincinnati Zoo.
In Wellesley, Massachusetts, locals put together a special gathering to celebrate Herlda Senhouse, their oldest citizen.
Anthony Davis finishes with 38 points, but no LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell proves costly in the Lakers' 110-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In a new interview, James Cameron reveals how Avatar is connected to his 1989 sci-fi film The Abyss.
STORY: Microsoft could be one step closer to securing its $69 billion deal to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision. Reuters sources say the takeover is set to get the green light from EU competition watchdogs. They say that Brussels won’t require Microsoft to sell any assets. But it will have to offer licensing deals to rivals such as Sony. And it may have to provide assurances on the future conduct of the merged company. Microsoft announced the Activision bid last year, and it would be the software giant’s biggest ever acquisition. It’s meant to help the firm battle gaming market leaders like Sony and China’s Tencent. Last month, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the firm would offer licensing deals, but would not sell the lucrative Call of Duty franchise. It has signed 10-year deals with Nintendo and Nvidia to bring the game to their platforms. Those agreements are conditional on approval for the Activision deal. But the takeover still faces hurdles. UK watchdogs are conducting a probe, while in the U.S. the Federal Trade Commission has asked a judge to block the deal.
Thousands of people in California are without power and some are stuck in their homes in the wake of historic snowfall. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joined CBS News from Truckee, California, with the latest on the recovery efforts and the forecast for more incoming snowfall in the Sierra Nevadas.
On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Florida Highway Patrol was conducting a traffic homicide investigation on I-75 when a vehicle drove through the crime scene. According to FHP a sedan collided with a marked FHP patrol car and fled the scene.
A fired Memphis EMT who responded to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols testified that police were "impeding patient care" when they refused to take the handcuffs off of Nichols.
Heidi Gardner coaches up Chiefs’ Travis Kelce in new commercial for “Saturday Night Live.”
Fernando Alonso hailed the performance of his Aston Martin as "too good to be true" after qualifying fifth for his first race with the team at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. The double Formula One world champion and veteran of 355 races was also fastest in second practice on Friday and Saturday's final session. The Spaniard, now 41, joined Aston Martin from Renault-owned Alpine at the end of last season when five-times champion Sebastian Vettel retired.
USC men's basketball defeated Arizona State by a final score of 68-65 on Saturday, March 4 in Los Angeles. Boogie Ellis led the way with a game-high 28 points for the Trojans, while DJ Horne dropped a team-high 20 points for the Sun Devils.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell next week will tell Congress that the central bank is thinking about the possible need to to push rates higher to cool inflation.