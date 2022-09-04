Reckless driver arrested after chase Saturday

Sep. 4—A Grants Pass man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a 15-mile chase.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a reckless driver who nearly hit several pedestrians in the Downing Road area of Central Point Saturday morning, and witnesses claimed the driver pointed something at them, possibly a firearm, according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.

A JCSO deputy spotted the suspect, identified as Hector Jaime Vieyra, 38, of Grants Pass, traveling south on Table Rock Road. The pursuit covered about 15 miles along Table Rock Road, Highway 234, Highway 62 and onto Linn Road in Eagle Point, where a deputy was able to force the vehicle to a stop. Vieyra was taken into custody without incident, police said.

During the pursuit Vieyra was seen throwing items out of the vehicle near the Touvelle Tavern, police said. Police retrieved a package that contained over two grams of methamphetamine, police said.

Vieyra was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for charges that included reckless driving, reckless endangering, tampering with evidence, meth possession and DUII.

Oregon State Police and Central Point police participated in the incident.