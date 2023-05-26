Reckless driver ditches stolen Kia in driveway of north Charlotte home

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested someone Thursday who recklessly drove a stolen Kia Soul through traffic before ditching it in the driveway of a north Charlotte home.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead when the Kia weaved through lanes of traffic along major roads and interstates in the city. CMPD’s Aviation Unit, “Snoopy,” was also tracking the car.

The driver sped through a neighborhood before pulling into the driveway of a home off Walden Ridge Drive, which is near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. No CMPD units gave chase.

The alleged car thief grabbed their backpack and ran into the woods. Sometime later, officers eventually arrived eventually apprehended the driver.

Channel 9 spoke with the stolen Kia’s owner.

She said her Kia was stolen two weeks ago from Concord while she was on vacation.

The Kia owner said management at the apartments where she lives was getting the parking lot refurbished.

They offered to temporarily move the tenant’s vehicle.

“They were painting in the parking area, like redoing it, so they would temporarily move your vehicle but at the time, I was on a cruise so I couldn’t move it myself,” said the Kia owner, who did not want to be identified.

That was when the Kia was stolen, she said.

“(I) didn’t hear anything until two weeks later when the cops called me today,” she said.

Despite being reunited with her beloved car, the victim would just rather move on.

“They don’t even know how to turn it off so I wouldn’t feel safe driving it home,” she said. “And it also has stolen tags on it. I don’t want to be in the vehicle.”

