‘Reckless driver’ doing donuts hits, kills man trying to stop him, Georgia cops say

A driver is accused of hitting and killing a man who tried to stop his “reckless” joyride in the parking lot of a Georgia business, authorities say.

The driver was doing donuts when he hit the “concerned citizen” as he fled a shopping plaza on Lavista Road in Tucker on Wednesday, Nov. 9, DeKalb County police said in a Nov. 14 news release.

The victim, an employee at a nearby pet supply store, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, WAGA reported. Authorities have not released his identity.

“I’m completely astonished that anyone would do such a thing ... I mean the staff there are very friendly, they’re courteous and I know that they were probably just coming out for the well-being of the other customers and other shoppers,” Alexis Lindsey, who frequents the store, told the news station.

She said the worker was “friendly” and “always welcoming” to her and her dog, Annabelle, according to WAGA.

“He was so supportive of our rescue and others in the area,” a tribute post from Georgia Jack Russell Rescue on Facebook said. “A tragic loss of a good man.”

The accused driver was arrested a short time later, wearing the same clothes from the hit and run, according to police. Authorities declined to release his name because he’s a minor.

He faces multiple charges including reckless driving, hit and run, and serious injury by motor vehicle, a department spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News. Police expect the serious injury charge to be upgraded to first-degree vehicular homicide.

Tucker is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

