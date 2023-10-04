Reckless driver in stolen truck crashes into semitrailer at gas station near I-75, troopers say

A driver in a stolen truck caused a violent crash at a gas station in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they attempted to pull over the driver of a stolen Ford F-250 around 4:14 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver, a 20-year-old Gainesville man, fled the attempted traffic stop and sped down SR-44, troopers said.

While speeding from troopers the driver in the stolen truck crashed into a semitrailer and both ended up in a Pilot Travel Center parking lot, officials said.

Both the driver in the stolen pickup and the semitrailer driver, a 57-year-old Dade City man, were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crews are still working to clear the crash site.

