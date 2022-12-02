‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash

1
Sage Sowels
·1 min read

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Police in Texas said they apprehended a “reckless driver” that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.

7 Brew coffee to offer free drinks as part of Community Day

The owner of one of the vehicles said he saw “the suspect barreling down on him,” but he was unable to avoid the crash. He was “shocked” to see a dog in the driver’s seat.

The Kilgore Police Department confirmed the dog was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Police found that the dog was sitting in the unoccupied truck waiting for its owners, who were inside the store. Police said the dog set the truck in motion after it “apparently got a little antsy and bounced around” inside the cab.

East Texans celebrate the start of December with Rotary Club of Tyler’s Christmas Parade

According to police, the steering column had prior damage that apparently allowed the pooch to accidentally place the truck in drive. The leash the dog was wearing is also believed to have gotten caught on the emergency brake, releasing it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” said the Kilgore Police Department. “He certainly has a guilty look on his face.”

Police said no one was hurt in the crash.

Several social media users commented on Facebook, including Kilgore Animal Control, which said in a post, “I did NOT issue this pups license, before anyone asks…”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate passes bill to avert freight rail strike in an effort to protect US economy

    For the first time in 30 years, Congress intervened to avert a rail strike that the White House and business experts said would hurt the U.S. economy.

  • Two men charged with drug, firearm possession after police allegedly find large amounts of cannabis and cocaine at Middletown store

    Two men were charged with drug and illegal firearms possession following a police search at a convenience store in Middletown in November, according to the Middletown police. The Middletown Police Department served a search and seizure warrant at Amari’s Store on 44 Grand Street on Nov. 11 after an investigation into complaints of illegal drug sales at the business, police said. Detectives ...

  • Healthy democracy requires trust -- these 3 things could start to restore voters' declining faith in US elections

    Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. John Moore/Getty ImagesThe 2022 U.S. midterm elections ran relatively smoothly and faced few consequential accusations of fraud or mismanagement. Yet many Americans don’t trust this essential element of a democracy. It’s dangerous for peace and stability when the public doubts democratic elections. Disastrous events like the insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump at the

  • Musk's company aims to soon test brain implant in people

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk said his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. In a “show and tell” presentation livestreamed Wednesday night, Musk said his team is in the process of asking U.S. regulators to allow them to test the device. Musk’s Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking brains to computers, efforts aimed at helping treat brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries and other applications.

  • Georgia woman allegedly shoots neighbor over barking dogs

    Fonda Spratt, 56, is accused of barging into her neighbor's home and shooting her in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday over a dispute about barking dogs.

  • Four things to know about Hakeem Jeffries

    STORY: "Good afternoon everyone, it's an honor, to stand before you today. As the incoming house democratic leader."Who is Hakeem Jeffries? The 52-year-old Brooklyn native began his career as a lawyerbefore being elected to the New York state legislatureIn office, he made criminal justice reform one of his top legislative prioritiesJeffries was first elected to Congress in 2012 He played a leading role in passing the bipartisan First Step Act of 2018a law that reduces sentences for some drug crimesHe also worked on legislation to bar police 'chokeholds' and certain other tactics following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, who was Black"We need to deal with systemic racism in America and we can start with the cancer of police brutality. That is what the George Floyd Justice in Policing Bill is all about."He has been a leader in the Congressional Black Caucusand a member of the left-leaning Congressional Progressive CaucusIn 2020, he acted as a prosecutor for House Democrats outlining the case against former President Donald Trump in the first of the two Senate impeachment trials "There is a toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and I humbly suggest that it's our collective job, on behalf of the American people to try to clean it up. President Trump tried to cheat, he got caught, and then he worked hard to cover it up."

  • An influencer has apologized after a video of her kicking a dog while smiling emerged online and viewers accused her of animal abuse

    Instagram influencer Kajal Kiran said she was sorry for the "cruel act" after she was called out by animal rights activists.

  • Mom and 4 kids run over at school bus stop by driver trying to escape police

    A mother and her four children have been run over as her kids were getting off of a school bus by a driver trying to escape the police. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City when police say they tried to stop a white Mercedes-Benz traveling along Flatbush Avenue. Instead of stopping, the female driver took off on Avenue J and went straight through several bus stops before hitting the family with her car, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.

  • A TikTok star hit a golf ball into Grand Canyon. Here’s how much that stunt cost her

    TikToker Katie Sigmond recorded herself hitting a golf ball into Grand Canyon and her club flew in after it. Here are the crimes she was charged with.

  • A lawyer for fired Twitter staff says Elon Musk is trying to 'tap-dance' his way out of paying severance, and threatens a 'fun as hell' arbitration campaign

    Akiva Cohen said he hoped Elon Musk would do the right thing and give ex-employees their severance packages, "but it'll be fun as hell if he doesn't."

  • Truck overturns after crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward. What did it spill?

    Why was a stretch of Florida’s Turnpike closed during Thursday’s morning rush hour in Broward County?

  • Jay Leno Hits A Cop Car, A Charger Crashes Thanksgiving, And Uber Forces EVs On Workers

    There’s a lot to get caught up on…

  • Only women who suffered in Russian prisons can know Brittney Griner's agony

    The Phoenix Mercury star now languishes in one of Russia's worst prisons. Here are the conditions Brittney Griner likely faces in IK-2.

  • 5 charged after witness finds woman beaten, naked in dog cage in Georgia home, deputies say

    The witness told officials that he overheard someone inside the home state that multiple people were on their way to “have their way with her.”

  • Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road

    Drivers in Warren County, Ohio, got out of their vehicles on Tuesday to grab cash that flew onto Interstate 71, causing traffic to back up.

  • Madison Cawthorn Wastes Last Speech on House Floor Complaining About ‘Metrosexuals’

    Soon-to-be-former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) used his last speech on the House floor on Wednesday to rally his colleagues against the impending threat of “soft metrosexuals.”In a fitting coda to a bizarre single term in office, Cawthorn wasted his final precious minutes on C-SPAN sounding the alarm on the death spiral of masculinity. “Our young men are taught that weakness is strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the m

  • Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard was 'dead set' on surviving

    James Michael Grimes is speaking out for the first time in an exclusive interview with ABC News after going overboard on a Carnival cruise ship after being missing for almost 20 hours. Grimes said he treaded water for nearly 20 hours after falling overboard on Thanksgiving Eve -- battling jelly fish, rip currents and shark-infested waters before being airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard on Nov. 24. Grimes had only been aboard the Carnival Valor for a day before his sister reported him missing.

  • Canoo Electric Pickup Is in the Army Now

    After being awarded a U.S. Army contract in July, Canoo has outfitted one of its electric pickup trucks for military duty and sent it to the army for analysis.

  • Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash

    Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, a group of historic fighter planes was told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released Wednesday. A P-63 Kingcobra fighter was banking left when it struck a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber behind the left wing during the Nov. 12 air show featuring World War II-era planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary findings.

  • School bus hits house in Ramapo; more than 20 injured

    More than 20 people were injured when a school bus crashed into a house on a residential street in the Spring Valley/New Hempstead section of Ramapo.