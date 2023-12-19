Reckless driving report turns into self-inflicted gunshot investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A reckless driving report turned into a self-inflicted gunshot investigation Tuesday afternoon, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Motorists along U.S. 231 reported a man driving recklessly about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday near Tippecanoe County Road 800 South. The reckless driver turned west onto the county road, according to reports.

While deputies tried to reach the area, another driver noticed a car matching the reckless driver description turn north onto Tippecanoe County Road 475 West and strike a utility police, according to the sheriff's office.

That witness stopped to check on the driver, who got out of the vehicle, pulled a pistol and fired one shot into a farm field, according to the sheriff's office. The man then shot himself, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived on scene about 1:30 p.m. and began giving the man first aid, according to the sheriff's office.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was alive when he was transported to a local hospital, where he was being treated, according to the sheriff's office.

Those who might be struggling with thoughts about harming one's self should call or text 988, a helpline staffed 24/7.

This story will be updated Wednesday morning.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Deputies: Driver strikes utility pole, then shoots himself