Reckless homicide arrest results from crash that killed motorcyclist

RICHMOND, Ind. — A driver involved in a Pottershop Road crash that killed a Liberty man was arrested Wednesday night.

Rafael Lopez, 27, of the 300 block of North 17th Street was jailed after an arrest warrant was issued for him earlier Wednesday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday filed charges of Level 5 felony reckless homicide and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license against Lopez. The warrant was issued Wednesday after probable cause was found for the charges.

Indiana State Police and Richmond Police Department officers executed the arrest warrant just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lopez's residence, according to an ISP news release.

Lopez satisfied a $25,000 bond and was released from the jail Wednesday night. His case has been assigned to Superior Court 2.

The charges resulted from an ISP investigation into a May 10 crash that killed motorcyclist Samuel Weller, 47. Lopez's Chevrolet Equinox struck Weller's motorcycle head-on as Lopez passed another vehicle in a marked no-passing zone on a hill, according to the ISP.

The crash ejected Weller from his Kawasaki motorcycle, and he died at the scene.

Neither Lopez nor the third driver, whose vehicle was damaged by crash debris, was injured.

A Level 5 felony conviction carries a three-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of one to six years as established by the Indiana legislature.

