Reckless homicide charge dismissed in fatal EC shooting

Jul. 28—EAU CLAIRE — A man who had claimed self-defense in a February 2021 fatal shooting on Eau Claire's east side had his felony count of first-degree reckless homicide dismissed on Wednesday.

The charge against Selwyn G. Smith, 56, 511 Dodge St., was dismissed by Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen.

Following the shooting, Smith told police a gun he was holding went off while he was in a physical altercation with 38-year-old Freddie L. Flowers Jr.

Smith told police he was trying to defend himself but had no intention of shooting Flowers.

In a letter to Theisen this week, Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal said he is using the Castle Doctrine as his motivation in seeking to dismiss the reckless homicide charge.

Under the principle of the Castle Doctrine, people have the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against an intruder in their home.

"After extensive consideration of the facts in this case and discussion with investigators, I believe the Castle Doctrine applies, thereby providing a complete defense to the charge of reckless homicide," Rindal said in his letter.

"That being the case, I have concluded that that charge should be dismissed as part of the plea agreement," Rindal said.

Smith pleaded no contest Wednesday to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the case.

Smith also pleaded guilty to unrelated felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping.

Theisen ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections. Smith will be sentenced Dec. 5.

Smith could be sentenced to up to 48 years in prison.

Smith remains in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $10,000 cash bail.

According to the criminal complaint in the shooting case:

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, a mail carrier notified police after hearing what was believed to be three gun shots in the 500 block of Dodge Street.

A police officer found Flowers lying on his back outside of a door at the top of the stairs at 511 1/2 Dodge St. Flowers had a gunshot wound to his forehead and it was clear he was deceased.

A car driven by Smith then pulled into the driveway. A woman was in the vehicle with Smith. Smith placed a small handgun on the hood of the vehicle.

Smith told police he and the woman were in his apartment watching television when there was a knock at the door.

Smith opened the door to find Flowers, who asked if his girlfriend was in the apartment. Smith said Flowers thought Smith was sleeping with his girlfriend.

Smith said he thought he had convinced Flowers that was not the case.

The woman watching TV with Smith was not Flowers' girlfriend.

Flowers left when Smith told him his girlfriend wasn't there. Smith then shut and locked the door.

After Smith sat down, Flowers pounded on the door again and this time kicked it open.

Smith said Flowers punched him after he told him to leave him alone.

Smith said he had a gun in his hand just to scare Flowers and had no intentions of shooting.

"But when he hit me, we started tussling and the gun went off," Smith said. "The guy came to my house, kicked my door in and tried to beat me up. What was I supposed to do? Do I have a right?"

Smith said he saw Flowers fall outside the door after the gun went off.

Smith said the gun belonged to his girlfriend, who was previously living with him.

After the shooting, Smith said he panicked and left the scene with the woman. After driving and talking, Smith and the woman decided the best thing to do was return to the residence and tell police what happened.

The woman said she didn't see what happened. She told police her back was to the door when she heard gunshots.

The woman said Smith was scared. She said she didn't see a gun until they got into the car. The gun was in Smith's lap.

While Smith and the woman were driving around Eau Claire, they stopped at Smith's daughter's residence.

The daughter told police Smith was there for five minutes and didn't say anything about the shooting.

Smith told her daughter and her daughter's family goodbye and that he loved them.

Smith gave his daughter some money, told her he was going away for a while, but did not explain further.

An autopsy determined Flowers' manner of death was homicide and that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.