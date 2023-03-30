Reckless homicide suspect's bond in limbo

Mar. 30—GREENUP — A Greenup woman in connection with the shooting death of a man last September appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court to determine if she would remain free on bond.

Tina Kay Reed, 37, was indicted in early February on a sole count of reckless homicide after being accused of firing a handgun that resulted in the death of Shane Fritz, 33.

Shortly after her arrest, Reed posted a $5,000 property bond which has kept her out of jail pending trial.

However, last week, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Reed's bond for communicating with witnesses, which is prohibited.

Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud said to Reed last week, "If you're doing anything, you'd better stop," and an evidentiary hearing was scheduled for this Thursday to determine if her bond would be revoked.

When Reed was called to the stand alongside her attorney Charles D. Oppenheimer, McCloud brought up the previously mentioned issue of contacting witnesses.

McCloud again instructed Reed, "Do not contact anyone involved," whether it be by "smoke signals" or "postcards," McCloud said.

The judge further explained that while she had a constitutional right to confront witnesses who testify against her, that is to be conducted by her counsel.

While it was never discussed or proven during the evidentiary hearing whether Reed was or wasn't contacting witnesses, both sides of the courtroom discussed the results of drug testing.

Already court-ordered to undergo monthly drug testing by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Commonwealth attorneys requested Reed to immediately be drug-screened.

While standing next to Oppenheimer, Reed told Judge McCloud that she expected to test positive for marijuana but that she hadn't used in quite a while.

A typical urine drug screen will "pop" positive for marijuana if used within 30 days — depending on its frequency of use.

Reed also revealed she is prescribed Suboxone, which would most likely appear during the drug test.

Prosecutors also requested to investigate the cabinet's drug screen results to see if enough time had elapsed for previously used marijuana to already be out of her system in case of another positive response during their screening on Thursday.

After a brief recess, Reed returned and McCloud read her results.

While Reed tested negative for both Suboxone and marijuana, she did test positive for the drug Tramadol, a painkiller classified as an opioid or narcotic.

Reed said that simply wasn't correct.

"I took my Suboxone this morning, there's no reason it shouldn't have shown up," she said, adding that she was willing to be tested again.

McCloud consented to a re-test and instructed Reed to undergo another drug test that will be sent to the lab.

"They'll be no messing or playing around with this," the judge said. "You'll go to jail."

Reed was told by the judge to keep appearing on court dates, keep appointments with Oppenheimer and to "stay off the computer."

Reed was free to leave pending the results of the lab testing that takes approximately 90 hours to get back.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com