‘Reckless,’ ‘senseless’ gunfire rips through busy Clark County street

Police in Clark County need help finding the people involved in what they called “reckless” and “senseless” violence.

A person in at least one car was shooting at people in another while speeding down South Yellow Springs Street in Springfield on Monday around 3:40 p.m.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 an area business owner and police explain what happened.

The glass on one of the front doors to the Marathon gas station at South Yellow Springs and West Pleasant Streets was brand new Tuesday.

Crews said it had to be replaced after it was shot out Monday.

Springfield police told News Center 7 that there were more than 30 rounds of gunfire.

“We were surprised that there was no one hit,” Springfield Police Division Sergeant James Byron said.

The gunfire came from at least one car.

Byron said detectives are working to figure out whether one car was targeted, or if there was an exchange of gunfire between the vehicles.

“Shell casings and evidence of a shooting that lasted several blocks,” Byron said.

The Marathon manager said he was too busy with customers to talk on camera, but he did give his security video to the police and said everything happened quickly.

No neighbors who may have experienced the shooting wanted to speak on camera.

Anyone who had cameras in the area either wasn’t home or told News Center 7 that they didn’t work.

Police said they have video evidence they’re reviewing and have already gotten information from people in Springfield, but they need more to solve the case.

“We also know that there are a lot of people in the community that have information about who these subjects are, why they’re shooting back and forth or at each other. What this feud’s over. And we would like that information for those to come forward with that,” Byron said.

At the time of the shooting, many people were at the Marathon either filling up their gas tanks, going in to buy snacks, or working.

No one was hit by stray bullets or injured in this shooting.

Springfield police said they are working hard to get to the bottom of this incident.

If you know something, they’d like to hear from you.