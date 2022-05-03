Reckless shootout in city neighborhood leaves one wounded, vehicles strafed

May 3—An eruption of gunfire shattered the peace in a Brunswick neighborhood late Saturday night, the result of a shootout that left one man wounded and several vehicles strafed with bullets.

The incident occurred near the intersection of London and Gordon streets, according to city police.

The wounded man was hit twice by gunfire, police said. A resident drove him to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, police said.

The shootout started at around 10:21 p.m. when as many as 10 males had an encounter while walking east along the sidewalk on London Street near Gordon Street, according to surveillance video obtained by police.

One of the men armed with a handgun called out, "Who that is right there?" according to police.

The individual he referred to then began shooting toward east Gordon Street, at which point men scattered in all directions, some stopping to return fire with reckless abandon in the neighborhood, police said.

One man was seen on video shooting east down London Street while running in the opposite direction, police said. Nearly half a dozen men ran up into a residential yard on London Street, one of whom stopped and fired twice toward the west.

Witnesses told police the males involved in the shootout were wearing dark clothing.

Police found 23 shell casings in the area.

After the shooting stopped, residents began reporting vehicles damaged by gunfire, according to the report.

One resident directed police to "multiple shell casings" in the front yard, as well as bullet holes in a parked vehicle. Nearby, gunfire shattered a vehicle's back window and lodged a fragment of the bullet in the front windshield, police said.

One man told police gunfire pierced his vehicle's rear driver's side door as he was driving through the intersection of Gordon and London streets. A woman said she was driving through the nearby intersection of Lee and London streets when stray gunfire struck the passenger side of her vehicle, police said.

Police found one other vehicle in the area that was struck by gunfire.

One resident later called police and said she feared retaliation for reporting gunfire damage to her vehicle, police said. The resident told police she suspected she was being followed by people who were involved in the shootout. Police were unable to confirm her concern but escorted her as she headed out of town to stay with family for the night, police said.

Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones declined comment on whether the shootout might be gang-related, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Jasmin Jordan at 912-267-5559, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

Jones urged those who have information about the shooting to come forward.

"That's what helps us solve crimes and clean up neighborhoods," Jones said. "Citizen input and participation is what makes neighborhoods safe."