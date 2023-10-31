Reckless U-haul driver triggers Capital High School lockout Monday morning, police say

A U-haul with trailer that was possibly stolen was driven recklessly through west Olympia Monday morning, triggering a lockout at Capital High School, according to police.

The vehicle and trailer ultimately were found abandoned in the 700 block of Wily Street Northwest, near the high school on Conger Avenue Northwest, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

About 9 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious vehicle after the caller saw the U-haul with trailer drive up on a curb to pass traffic.

Police followed the vehicle for the next hour in and around Capital Mall. The driver reportedly ran a red light on Harrison Avenue and crashed into at least two vehicles at Capital Mall Drive and Cooper Point Road, according to police.

Police attempted to stop the U-haul, including using spike strips, but were unsuccessful, Lower said.

As the driver got closer to the high school, it went into lockout, Olympia School District spokeswoman Susan Gifford confirmed. A lockout means the doors of the school are locked so that no one can enter or exit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.