'A reckless war of choice': No.Co. officials weigh in on Ukraine-Russia conflict

Feb. 25—PLATTSBURGH — Federal and state representatives as well as congressional candidates weighed in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine Thursday, largely offering support for Ukrainians and holding Russia accountable.

"Vladimir Putin has launched an unprovoked and immoral invasion of Ukraine," U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a brief statement posted via Twitter. "No one should fall for Putin's lies.

"This is a reckless war of choice, and the choice was made by Putin and Putin only. We stand with the people of Ukraine and our NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies and partners."

'CRUSHING SANCTIONS'

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said her prayers were with the people of Ukraine.

"President Putin's unprovoked, unnecessary and unjustified war will inflict needless suffering on the people of Ukraine and has threatened the security of the entire world," she continued in a statement. "The U.S. must lead the effort to hold Russia accountable.

"Together with our allies, the U.S. must impose crushing sanctions on Russia and strengthen the defenses of our NATO allies. The world must be united and resolute against this act of aggression."

RESPOND WITH STRENGTH

In her remarks, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), the number three House Republican as chair of the GOP conference, first decried the invasion as an ongoing failure of President Joe Biden's leadership.

"I join the American people in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians as they endure an unwarranted and unjustified invasion by a gutless, bloodthirsty, authoritarian dictator," she said. "Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and deranged thug. We must stand with democracies under assault.

"If peace is to prevail, the United States and NATO must respond with the only language Putin understands — strength. It's long past time President Biden take swift and devastating action to cripple the Russian economy and impose severe irrecoverable consequences on the corrupt regime of Vladimir Putin."

STEFANIK'S OPPONENTS

A couple of the Democrats who hope to be on the ballot opposing Stefanik's re-election bid this fall also shared statements.

Matt Putorti, an attorney from Whitehall, said Putin must be stopped.

"The Ukrainian people are entitled to peace, democracy and sovereignty," he tweeted. "I pray for their safety and that of US and Allied forces."

Former U.S. speedskater and crime victim advocate Bridie Farrell of North River said Russia had crossed a line and the aggression against Ukraine must not stand.

"Four years of being coddled by Trump emboldened Putin," she tweeted. "Time for Democracies to come together to put a stop to this illegal invasion."

Matt Castelli, a former CIA and counterterrorism official who resides in Saratoga, said Putin's attack must be met with forceful condemnation, not praise. Like Stefanik, he called Putin a war criminal.

"He and his supporters — including those in the United States who praise and defend him — must be forcefully rejected and ostracized. The United States and our partners and allies will speak with one voice in defense of freedom, peace and democracy."

In a subsequent statement, Castelli called on Stefanik to "clearly and definitively" condemn former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's praise of Putin in recent weeks. Both have endorsed Stefanik's run for re-election.

HOCHUL SPEAKS

During remarks Thursday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said hearts go out to all Ukrainians. She noted that New York State has one of the largest Ukrainian populations outside the country.

She expressed support for President Joe Biden, and pointed to the recent creation of the Joint Security Operations Center, aimed at addressing cybersecurity threats, which Russia is known for perpetrating.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals who are under siege today," Hochul added.

