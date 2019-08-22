Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 27th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of September.

Reckon's next dividend payment will be AU$0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Reckon stock has a trailing yield of around 7.8% on the current share price of A$0.765. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Reckon can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Reckon's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Reckon's 13% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Reckon dividends are largely the same as they were ten years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Reckon for the upcoming dividend? Reckon has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Reckon from a dividend perspective.

